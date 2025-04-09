Paige Barnard Shares 'What Else' Video

(KPPR) Paige Barnard has released yet another gut-punch single, 'What Else', gripping the minds of its listeners for four minutes and forty seconds. The track is a preview of her upcoming debut album, 'Find Your Way Back', set for release on June 4.

In her second release of 2025, Paige gives it her all in yet another showcase of her talents, showing why she's earned praise from Triple J Unearthed, Aus Music Scene, Milky, and more, and why she's received recognition from the Darebin Songwriters Judges Award 2020 and the AIR Women in Music Mentor Program.

Though this single encapsulates her iconic emotive sound and the grandeur of her storytelling, 'What Else' breaks from her usual style with its country twist, through the pedal steel guitar, slow drums and bed of piano the track is laid upon. The heart of the track is the vocal performance of Paige Barnard, adventuring the emotional and literal highs and lows of the track in truly showstopping form. 'What Else' is a ballad reminiscent of a song at the emotional peak of a musical, its incredible vocal range paired with immersive storytelling.

This song explores the stage of a relationship where the same arguments repeat, the threads wear thin, and love feels like a cycle of unresolved problems-no matter the effort, both sides are always in the wrong. Paige describes the inspiration as,

"Having the same disagreements play on repeat, feeling guilty for how I react but still trapped in the cycle, like nothing will ever change. This song was me screaming out in desperation to find a way to change the narrative. But at the end of the day, it's unconditional love, so we always find a way to forgive each other."

The music video mirrors the song's raw emotion against the stunning landscapes of the Arakwal people's country in the Bundjalung Nation. The video unfolds across stunning coastal landscapes-cinematic sunset shots on the beach, sweeping cliffside views, winding trailheads, and cascading waterfalls-all capturing the song's themes of longing and reflection. Under the masterful cinematography of Jarrah Hatchett, with Somalie Cook's thoughtful production and set design, and Orlando Hudson's seamless editing, the video mirrors the emotional turbulence of 'What Else' through its natural grandeur.

With the single launch on Friday, May 30 at Catfish in Fitzroy, people will be able to catch Paige Barnard's phenomenal vocal performance of 'What Else' live and drift away with the story of it all.

This is all in anticipation of her debut album 'Find Your Way Back', out June 4-an introspective and emotionally raw collection of songs, recorded in Bernard Fanning's studio in Byron Bay with producers George Carpenter and Ian Peres, who played a big role in bringing the songs to life.

Related Stories

News > Paige Barnard