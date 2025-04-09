Supergroup Isles & Glaciers' Debut EP Gets Special Vinyl Reissue

(CCM) Equal Vision Records has launched a new vinyl press of The Hearts of Lonely People, the 2010 debut EP from punk/post-hardcore "supergroup" Isles & Glaciers.

Comprised of current and former members of Pierce the Veil, Chiodos, Sleeping with Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance and The Receiving End of Sirens, the songs on The Hearts of Lonely People have been streamed over 32 million times, and the collection still serves as a breathtaking testament to the power of creation, whatever the medium or mechanism may be. The brand new press features 500 units of ghost mix vinyl and is available now through the Equal Vision Records store here

In order to accommodate the hectic touring and recording schedules of the various members of Isles & Glaciers, the core writing team behind the project collaborated mostly online by swapping digital files, gradually shaping the group's debut EP, The Hearts Of The Lonely People. As oddly animatronic as that process may seem, listeners will barely make it through the opening track, "Kings and Chandeliers," before the stunning success of the union is apparent. Instead of seeming cold or disjointed, there's a fire to every aspect of the EP that burns as brightly as anything you'll hear. Yet somehow, the nature of the experience seems to have driven each Isles & Glaciers member to achieve their personal best, and the sum total of those efforts is astonishing.

The Hearts of Lonely People track listing:

Kings and Chandeliers

Hills Like White Elephants

Clush

Empty Sighs and Wine

Oceans for Backyards

Viola Lion

Cemetery Weather

Related Stories

News > Isles Glaciers