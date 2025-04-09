Susanna Hoffs Collaborates with yMusic on Chamber Version Of 'Eternal Flame'

(KLM) The Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs has collaborated with the innovative American chamber ensemble yMusic on a new version of "Eternal Flame," out now on all platforms.

"It was a dream to sing "Eternal Flame" to the gorgeous and tender rendering of the song by the wonderful and elegant yMusic," says Hoffs, who co-wrote the song in 1988 with Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly. It was first released on the Bangles third album, Everything.

"Having the opportunity to produce and arrange this new version of "Eternal Flame" was the opportunity of a lifetime," adds CJ Camerieri, co-founder of yMusic. "For more than thirty years, Sue has sung this song countless times, so it was a thrilling challenge to try to find new depths and meaning in such an iconic work. Stripping away the drums, synths, and guitar from the original version and surrounding her voice with strings, woodwinds, and French horn helped draw out a new emotion and place her incredible voice even more at the center of this beautiful song."

The yMusic collaboration follows a new full-band version of "Eternal Flame". "I've been touched time and again by stories from friends and strangers alike who've expressed how much "Eternal Flame" has meant to them, whether the song played as they walked down the aisle at their wedding, or brought consolation. I still wake up each morning, motivated to sing, to write, to make art, and to find ways to connect. I'm still that same girl with that same emotion-older, and hopefully wiser."

Susanna's new solo album will be out this fall.

Related Stories

Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'

Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

Susanna Hoffs Launches Lost Favorites Series

Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic

News > Susanna Hoffs