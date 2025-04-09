Susanna Hoffs Collaborates with yMusic on Chamber Version Of 'Eternal Flame'

(KLM) The Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs has collaborated with the innovative American chamber ensemble yMusic on a new version of "Eternal Flame," out now on all platforms.
"It was a dream to sing "Eternal Flame" to the gorgeous and tender rendering of the song by the wonderful and elegant yMusic," says Hoffs, who co-wrote the song in 1988 with Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly. It was first released on the Bangles third album, Everything.
"Having the opportunity to produce and arrange this new version of "Eternal Flame" was the opportunity of a lifetime," adds CJ Camerieri, co-founder of yMusic. "For more than thirty years, Sue has sung this song countless times, so it was a thrilling challenge to try to find new depths and meaning in such an iconic work. Stripping away the drums, synths, and guitar from the original version and surrounding her voice with strings, woodwinds, and French horn helped draw out a new emotion and place her incredible voice even more at the center of this beautiful song."
The yMusic collaboration follows a new full-band version of "Eternal Flame". "I've been touched time and again by stories from friends and strangers alike who've expressed how much "Eternal Flame" has meant to them, whether the song played as they walked down the aisle at their wedding, or brought consolation. I still wake up each morning, motivated to sing, to write, to make art, and to find ways to connect. I'm still that same girl with that same emotion-older, and hopefully wiser."
Susanna's new solo album will be out this fall.
Susanna Hoffs Shares New Version Of 'Eternal Flame'
Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'
Susanna Hoffs Launches Lost Favorites Series
Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview- more
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel- BTS' j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA's BMO Stadium- more
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR- Jason Isbell ShoalsFest- Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Fest- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover
LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour
Helix Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Retrospective
Travis Barker Highlights Reverb Return With 'One More Time Tour' Kit
Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview
Richie Kotzen Almost Joined Nine Inch Nails
Arcade Fire Preview 'Pink Elephant' With 'Year Of The Snake' Video
Secret Monkey Weekend Announce New Don Dixon Produced Album