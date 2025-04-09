Travis Barker Highlights Reverb Return With 'One More Time Tour' Kit

(Reverb) Travis Barker of blink-182 will be returning to Reverb to sell a collection featuring studio-and tour-used drum kits and memorabilia on Reverb. The Grammy-nominated percussionist and songwriter, who recently wowed fans across the country on the "One More Time Tour", will reopen the Official Travis Barker Reverb Shop on April 9.
Known for his energy on stage, and for his zen-like demeanor once the encore ends, world-renowned drummer Travis Barker is just as versatile as his music. First breaking through as a member of the ska punk group the Aquabats, Barker joined fellow tourmates blink-182 after then-drummer Scott Raynor left the band. Over 50 million albums sold later, and Barker-and his tattoos-are recognizable across the globe, thanks in part to artistic versatility that has seen him work on projects ranging from rap, country, rock, and seemingly everything in-between.
The return of The Official Travis Barker Reverb Shop will feature a DW drum kit played by Barker throughout the band's "One More Time" Tour last summer.
The Official Travis Barker Reverb Shop also features three additional kits:
An Orange County Drum and Percussion Kit, complete with a rototom, that was featured throughout his work with The Transplants. "It has grip tape on the bass drum. Because on those tours a lot of times Skinhead Rob and Tim Armstrong will jump on my bass drum and go flying or slip."
An Orange County Drum and Percussion Kit used throughout blink-182's Neighborhoods era.
A Roland V-Drum that Barker used for the programming and production of countless projects throughout his career.
Additionally, the return of Barker's Reverb Shop features a collection of memorabilia, including skate decks, a surf board, and more.
This is the second time Barker has partnered with Reverb to get gear from his personal collection into the hands of fans through his official Reverb shop. In 2021, Barker launched his shop with over 100 items, including the iconic "Evel Knievel" drum kit Barker used in the music video for blink-182 hit "Adam's Song."
Travis Barker is the latest world-renowned artist-from Green Day and Jimmy Eat World, to Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and more-to partner with Reverb to get their music gear into the hands of fans and fellow musicians alike.
To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Travis Barker Reverb Shop, visit: https://reverb.com/news/travis-barker-official-reverb-shop-preview-2025
