Walker & Royce Releasing New Track 'Death By Love' Via Insomniac

(Bampire) Walker & Royce are back with a vengeance, unveiling their latest single, "Death By Love," set for release on Insomniac Records this April 11. Known for their boundary-pushing production and eccentric club anthems, the NYC-bred pair are making their much-anticipated debut on the iconic label - and they're pulling no punches.
"Death By Love" is quintessential Walker & Royce: a weighty, body-moving groove, off-kilter synth textures, and a daring vocal that dances on the edge of danger.
"With 'Death By Love,' we wanted to push the energy to another level. The track is full of our signature sounds. The vocals are interesting and dynamic. This one is made for the dance floor!" - Walker & Royce.
Walker & Royce have spent over a decade crafting their unique sound, earning a reputation for mind-bending beats and unforgettable club moments. From their breakout debut album 'Self Help' to their recent hit "Jetsetter," the duo has become a staple in the global dance music scene. They've worked with heavyweights like Green Velvet, VNSSA, and Elohim, remixed icons such as Gorgon City and LP Giobbi, and launched their own imprint, Rules Don't Apply.
The release of "Death By Love" comes alongside a packed touring schedule, with release-week shows and major festival appearances throughout the year, including EDC Las Vegas and Orlando, Movement, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, HARD Summer, Outside Lands, and their own headline show under the K Bridge in New York this summer.
Walker & Royce's infectious grooves have earned them widespread support, with past playlist features on Spotify's Tech House Operator and Apple Music's Future Dance Hits. With "Death By Love," they continue to cement their place at the forefront of the tech house scene.
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover- LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)- more
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview- more
Elton John, Chicago Lead 2025 National Recording Registry Additions- Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel- more
Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry- Darius Rucker Announces 2025 Riverfront Revival Music Festival- Russell Dickerson- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)
Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced
Supergroup Isles & Glaciers' Debut EP Gets Special Vinyl Reissue
Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Mark Album Release With 'Outlaw' Lyric Video
Warkings To Deliver 'Armageddon' On July 4th With Title Track Out Now
Dropsonic End 15-Year Hiatus With William DuVall Co-Produced Album
Deerhoof Recruit Saul Williams For 'Under Rats'