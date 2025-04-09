Walker & Royce Releasing New Track 'Death By Love' Via Insomniac

(Bampire) Walker & Royce are back with a vengeance, unveiling their latest single, "Death By Love," set for release on Insomniac Records this April 11. Known for their boundary-pushing production and eccentric club anthems, the NYC-bred pair are making their much-anticipated debut on the iconic label - and they're pulling no punches.

"Death By Love" is quintessential Walker & Royce: a weighty, body-moving groove, off-kilter synth textures, and a daring vocal that dances on the edge of danger.

"With 'Death By Love,' we wanted to push the energy to another level. The track is full of our signature sounds. The vocals are interesting and dynamic. This one is made for the dance floor!" - Walker & Royce.

Walker & Royce have spent over a decade crafting their unique sound, earning a reputation for mind-bending beats and unforgettable club moments. From their breakout debut album 'Self Help' to their recent hit "Jetsetter," the duo has become a staple in the global dance music scene. They've worked with heavyweights like Green Velvet, VNSSA, and Elohim, remixed icons such as Gorgon City and LP Giobbi, and launched their own imprint, Rules Don't Apply.

The release of "Death By Love" comes alongside a packed touring schedule, with release-week shows and major festival appearances throughout the year, including EDC Las Vegas and Orlando, Movement, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, HARD Summer, Outside Lands, and their own headline show under the K Bridge in New York this summer.

Walker & Royce's infectious grooves have earned them widespread support, with past playlist features on Spotify's Tech House Operator and Apple Music's Future Dance Hits. With "Death By Love," they continue to cement their place at the forefront of the tech house scene.

Related Stories

News > Walker Royce