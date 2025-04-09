Warkings To Deliver 'Armageddon' On July 4th With Title Track Out Now

(NR) The mighty Warkings return from Valhalla with a battle cry for the end times! Their new studio album, Armageddon, is set for release on July 4, 2025, via Napalm Records.

Today, on "Warkings Wednesday", the warriors unveil the album's title track and first single, "Armageddon", igniting a power metal storm of fire and steel.

Since their formation in 2018, Warkings have cemented their place in the power metal scene. They have conquered festival stages, played alongside legends like Powerwolf, HammerFall, and Subway To Sally, and built a devoted fanbase that has chanted their anthems at Europe's biggest stages, including Wacken Open Air. Check out the official music video for "Armageddon" below for a first taste of the new album and make sure to pre-order your copy now!

The Viking comments: "For the monks of Lindisfarne, we were the end of the world ... and it came with axes and fire."

The five warriors in Warkings have once again taken up their weapons to bring the legends of their past to life with mighty power metal anthems. Each of them carries the memories of great battles within, and now, the time has come to unleash these stories upon the world alongside the indomitable sorceress Morgana le Fay.

The band's fifth album, Armageddon, is a journey through some of history's most pivotal conquests-moments where warriors stood firm, empires crumbled, and the world was forever changed. From the Viking raid on Lindisfarne in "Armageddon" to the thunderous legacy of "Genghis Khan", and the tragic fall of the Knights Templar on "Hangman's Night", WARKINGS breathe fire into forgotten chapters of the past. The epic finale "Kings of Ragnarök" calls on fans to rise and fight alongside gods in the last battle.

The new album features high quality guests - Dominum ("Hangman's Night"), Orden Ogan ("Genghis Khan") and Subway to Sally ("Stahl auf Stahl") lend their weapons to the mighty kings. Adding to the sonic arsenal, Armageddon was produced by Felix Heldt and mixed/mastered by the renowned Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Powerwolf, Amaranthe). The band teamed up with further musicians to write some battle hymns on this album: Eike Freese (Dark Age, Lord of the Lost) lends his power to "Genghis Khan", Jan S. Mischon (Saltatio Mortis) joins on "Varangoi", and Ken Kängström (Follow The Cypher, Sabaton) co-wrote "Kingdom Come".

With Armageddon, Warkings prove that history is not only written by rulers and conquerors-it is shaped by those who fought in their name. This album offers a glimpse into the experiences of those who stood at the brink of their own end-their personal Ragnarök, their own Armageddon. Honoring these fearless warriors, WARKINGS deliver yet another epic, destined to triumph in every battle!

Warkings comment: "Armageddon is not just the end - it's the moments in history that changed the world forever. This album is a tribute to the warriors and shieldmaidens who faced the battles that shaped their world."

