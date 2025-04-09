Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their new single "Lost And Found," following its worldwide premiere on BBC 6 Music's Steve Lamacq show. Opening with Skin's lone vocal before a staccato piano motif starts to accompany her, "Lost and Found" is a striking example of the beauty and drama contained on the band's forthcoming album 'The Painful Truth,' out on May 23rd via FLG.

The video for "Lost And Found" was scripted and directed by Skin. Shot in Munich by the band and India Fleming, the video tells the story of Skin splitting into two personalities after bumping into a demon (Mark Richardson) disguised as a human. The story is told backwards starting with 'Lost' Skin bloody, bruised and broken, intermingled with her as 'Found' Skin performing with the band.

On the new single, Skin comments: "We wanted to evoke the loneliness and desperation that can occur in a split second by one tiny mistake. Any of us at any time can lose the security built up over a lifetime whether it be via an accident, or a sudden twist of fate."

'The Painful Truth' is a truly mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional album demonstrating a band at the absolute peak of their powers, yet with everything to prove.

"I don't care that we were big in the Nineties," states vocalist Skin. "Creatively it's irrelevant because in my rock bible the first commandment states, 'If thy rest on them laurels thy shall wither up and die artistically, musically, mentally. And then financially.'"

And for Skin, the past counts for nothing. Even when you've been a band for 30 years and history seems on your side. 'The Painful Truth' is the sound of SKUNK ANANSIE facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title. It is a reality that they have lived through.

A combination of parenthood, illness, and the departure of their longstanding manager seemed to conspire against them and add to their uncertainty, forcing singer Skin, guitarist Ace, bass player Cass and drummer Mark to question their place in the world as a band, as well as their own personal ambitions. For a while, they came close to calling it a day.

Unsure of what to do, and failing to write on zoom, the four-piece retreated post-Covid to a farmhouse in Devon where amid frank conversations and home-cooked dinners, they slowly began collating their feelings into songs.

"When we write it's just the four of us in a room with no outside distractions or interference, getting to know each other again. We'd done the Greatest Hits tour and we realized that things needed to change. If we didn't do something fresh and forward thinking, we couldn't really be a band anymore. We'd just be doing SKUNK karaoke," says Skin bluntly.

And 'The Painful Truth' is anything but SKUNK karaoke. Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, it's a fresh, frank, uplifting, and textured album, with the band's knack for writing big pop songs remaining defiantly undiminished. If anything, their hooks this time around are sharper and sink in quicker.

The first single, "An Artist Is An Artist", is proof of that; a witty, provocative, pulsating slice of spiky, new-wave brilliance has been greeted with a rapturous reception from fans and media alike, proving a radio smash with playlists on BBC6Music, Kerrang Radio, Planet Rock and Absolute alongside being championed by Jo Whiley on Radio 2. And, today's brand new single "Cheers", which rides along on a deeply infectious, pulsating rhythm and boasts a truly euphoric chorus, demonstrates once more the sheer quality and ambition of the new album.

'The Painful Truth' is a radical record made for these uncertain times. Their first release on the newly formed FLG Records, and with new management in place, also comes with a freshness that belies their storied career and previous multi-platinum achievements. It's a record that will see SKUNK ANANSIE reclaim their place as one of the most exciting, visionary, and important bands in British music.

"When I really think about it, yes, we have made some good records in our time but it's been a long time since we have made a great album. And that is the painful truth," confesses Skin. "Understanding that, led us to making what I genuinely think is our greatest record yet."

