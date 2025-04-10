5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Announces Solo Album

(ICLG) Calum Hood will release his debut solo album, ORDER chaos ORDER, on June 13 via Capitol Records. Having spent the past 14 years touring the world and releasing music as one fourth of global phenomenon 5 Seconds of Summer - which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 with three consecutive albums and has amassed over 7 billion combined global streams across its songs - Hood strikes out alone for the first time, and emerges not just as a solo musician, but as an introspective storyteller. The result of a deeply personal creative journey, the album explores the strength it takes to look inward and to move forward through pain.
Calum Hood explains, "This album was made in a tumble dryer of knowing and not knowing. I started out with a vision-order-but quickly became overwhelmed by the process-chaos. Eventually, I learned to embrace both, and that balance became the heart of the record."
Today, Hood shared his debut solo single, "Don't Forget You Love Me," which serves as the album's emotional cornerstone and exemplifies the raw honesty and sonic depth that defines ORDER chaos ORDER. Written and produced by TMS (Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran) and Jack LaFrantz (Benson Boone), the track's haunting beauty and soul-searching lyrics open with a nod at heartbreak, self-worth and vulnerability. The atmospheric blend of melancholy and luminosity showcases Hood's ability to merge introspective lyricism with irresistible melodies as his nimble voice dips into piercing lower ranges.
The accompanying video for "Don't Forget You Love Me," directed by Andy DeLuca (5SOS, Wolf Alice, Pale Waves, Midheaven) and produced by Sarah Eiseman, unfolds with a moody, cinematic aesthetic that encapsulates the essence of the track.
Crafted primarily alongside Jackson Phillips, aka Day Wave, with key contributions from David Burris (Lauren Spencer Smith, ITZY) and TMS, ORDER chaos ORDER is heady, raw, tender work that is unflinchingly sincere, buoyed by hints of a coiled intensity within - a record that showcases the 29-year-old musician's mastery of nuance and emotional depth. While ORDER chaos ORDER marks a new beginning, it is also a reckoning with Hood's past.
He explains, "There are things I've never been able to sing about in the band-my upbringing, my family, the places life has taken me. This album is about laying those things to rest and allowing listeners to connect in their own way."
Track Listing - ORDER chaos ORDER
1. Don't Forget You Love Me
2. Call Me When You Know Better
3. Sweetdreams
4. I Wanted To Stay
5. Sunsetter
6. All My Affection
7. Endless Ways
8. Streetwise
9. Dark Circles
10. Three Of Swords
