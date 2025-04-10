Ashley McBryde To Receive Honorary Doctorate In Music

(EBM) Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde picked up her first guitar as a young girl and began crafting songs by the age of 12. Her passion for music grew as she joined her high school marching band, playing trumpet and French horn.

Later, she attended Arkansas State University studying music with the intention of becoming a band director - until a professor encouraged to pursue her dream of being an artist. Now the GRAMMY Award winner is coming full circle as she is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Music from her alma mater.

"Everybody called my dad Doc and everybody called his dad Doc. I always wondered what that felt like - the pride that filled their chests when they were addressed by that title," shares McBryde. "I am beyond grateful and so humbly honored to be recognized by my Alma Mater with a Doctorate in Music. To know I now carry that title in a field that has been my life's passion and purpose is a feeling I will cherish forever."

"Arkansas State University is incredibly proud of Ashley McBryde, and I am honored she is part of our 'Red Wolf Pack,'" shares Todd Shields, Chancellor at Arkansas State. "Her courage to pursue her dreams, her exceptional accomplishments, and the positive influence she has among so many people are deeply inspiring. She absolutely deserves this recognition, and I am very excited to award her the title of Dr. McBryde."

McBryde will attend Arkansas State's Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony at First National Bank Arena on May 10 in Jonesboro, Ark. to be recognized for her achievements and accept her Honorary Doctorate in Music.

Written by McBryde with Chris Harris and Patrick Savage and produced by John Osborne, she recently released "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" via Warner Music Nashville, with Billboard observing the song as "a sterling, introspective look...at the values that embody a 'cowboy song,'" while Tennessean notes "its creation relates well to the legacy of Kristofferson, the artist she honored at the CMA Awards."

"Ashley McBryde is a truly special artist. She's fundamentally an old-school country singer, and when she focuses on that, she's one of the best we've got," asserts Stereogum, as American Songwriter affirms "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" finds "McBryde in top form."

McBryde is set to perform at Stagecoach, WE Fest, Peach Jam and Country Thunder festivals in Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and Alberta among headlining dates this spring and summer. For tickets and additional information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

Ashley McBryde Tour Dates

April 10 John T. Floore Country Store // Helotes, TX

April 11 Cowtown Boots // El Paso, TX

April 12 Country Thunder Arizona // Florence, AZ

April 26 Stagecoach Festival // Indio, CA

May 2 PNC Music Pavilion // Charlotte, NC with Cody Johnson

May 3 Credit One Stadium // Charleston, SC with Cody Johnson

May 4 Country Thunder Florida // Kissimmee, FL

May 15 SKyPAC // Bowling Green, KY

May 16 Peoples Bank Theatre // Marietta, OH

May 17 The Event Center at Hollywood Casino // Charles Town, WV

May 29 American Music Theatre // Lancaster, PA

May 30 Parx Xcite Center // Bensalem, PA

May 31 Paramount Theatre // Charlottesville, VA

June 8 CMA Music Festival 2025 // Nashville, TN

June 13 IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A // Biloxi, MS

June 14 Peach Jam // Clanton, AL

June 20 Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino // Lake Charles, LA

June 21 Wild Adventures Live! 2025 // Valdosta, GA

June 26 Country Stampede // Topeka, KS

July 12 Country Concert 2025 // Fort Laramie, OH

July 17 Kresge Auditorium // Interlochen, MI

July 18 Country Thunder Wisconsin // Twin Lakes, WI

July 19 The Amp at Log Still // Gethsemane, KY

July 25 Night In The Country Music Festival // Yerington, NV

Aug. 1 Happys Inn // Libby, MT

Aug. 2 Big Valley Jamboree // Camrose, AB

Aug. 7 WE Fest // Detroit Lakes, MN

Aug. 13 Put In Bay // Put-In-Bay, OH

Aug. 15 Country Thunder Alberta // Calgary, AB

Aug. 21 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre // West Palm Beach, FL with Little Big Town

Aug. 23 The Wharf Amphitheater // Orange Beach, AL with Little Big Town

Sept. 13 Spyglass Ridge Winery // Sunbury, PA

