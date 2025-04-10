Bon Iver and Lil Yachty Countdown To SABLE, fABLE With Spotify

(Burson) Spotify has just released the latest episode of its Countdown To video series - featuring an iconic pairing: Bon Iver and Lil Yachty. In the episode, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sits down with one of his biggest fans, Lil Yachty, to discuss the creation of Bon Iver's upcoming album, SABLE, fABLE, and his love for the project-with some fanboy-ing mixed in.

"Right now, I have no desire to do anything but be present." With SABLE, fABLE, the fifth album from Bon Iver due April 11th, Justin Vernon honors his pain and steps into the light. Conceived during a breaking point and brought to life over five years of introspection and transformation, the album contrasts the sparse, solitary reflections of SABLE, with the lush, collaborative vibrancy of fABLE.

It's a love story at its core, shaped by contributions from Danielle Haim, Dijon, Flock of Dimes, Rob Moose and more.

For Vernon, this project represents a new chapter-one of self-acceptance, honesty, and growth. Undeniably his most positive album to date, it's a celebration of stepping forward, letting go of the past, and embracing the beauty of connection and renewal.

Fans can tune into the full episode on Spotify's Countdown To video podcast page and pre-save SABLE, fABLE on the album's official Countdown Page.

Here are some highlights:

Lil Yachty Fanboys (~1:00): Lil Yachty starts off the episode with, "Genuinely, you've been my number one artist, yearly Wrapped, for the last like seven years... your music has been the soundtrack for everything I do."

What Sets this Album Apart (~8:30): The pair discuss how SABLE, fABLE differs from Bon Iver's past projects. Lil Yachty shares, "When you first sent it to me, I had to process it. Because it was so different than what I just thought I was going to hear."

The Last Five Years (~9:35): Justin Vernon alludes to life experiences that influenced the creation of SABLE, fABLE: "Somebody came into my life and really like rearranged it. Somebody can come in and do that and just change everything."

Justin Vernon's Songwriting Process (~12:55): Justin Vernon shares, "When I'm song writing, I think like, I am just waiting for something to move through me."

Justin Vernon confesses that SABLE, fABLE is his favorite project (~23:15): Vernon admits that this album is his favorite, and is a true reflection of where he's at and who he is.

