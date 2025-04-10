Chicago React To Library Of Congress Honor

(fcc) Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago has been inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The band's monumental debut album CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY has been deemed an audio treasure worthy of preservation for all time based on its cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage.
More than 2,600 nominations were made by the public this year for recordings to consider for the registry. Chicago Transit Authority finished No. 1 in the public nominations this year. Other selected recordings in the top 10 of public nominations include "Happy Trails," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "My Life" by Mary J. Blige.
The recordings selected for the National Recording Registry this year bring the number of titles on the registry to 675, representing a small portion of the national library's vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.
"These are the sounds of America - our wide-ranging history and culture. The National Recording Registry is our evolving nation's playlist," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. "The Library of Congress is proud and honored to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology."
Chicago, who has toured every year since they were founded 58 years ago, is currently on the road as part of their 2025 World Tour, following a sold out and record-setting residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This follows an extraordinary 2024 which saw them sell out shows across America and in Japan, both solo and co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire.
Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, Chicago is known for their classic pop tempos and signature horns. The current run of dates runs through September making stops all across the U.S. from Bangor, ME to Los Angeles, CA. See the dates and watch Chicago's Lee Loughnane and James Pankow discuss their hit album on the National Recording Registry 2025 sizzle reel below:
FULL CHICAGO 2025 TOUR DATES:
Wed. April 9 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
Fri. April 11 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park
Sat. April 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sun. April 13 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wed. April 16 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Fri. April 18 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Sat. April 19 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Sun. May 11 - Sonora, MX - Explanada De Las Estrellas
Wed. May 14 - Guadalajara, MX - Auditorio Telmex
Fri. May 16 - Ciudad De México, MX - Arena CDMX
Sat. May 17 - Puebla, MX - Complejo Cultural Universitario
Tues. May 20 - Torreon, MX - Coliseo Centenario
Thurs. May 22 - Querétaro, MX - Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
Sat. May 24 - Mérida, MX - Foro GNP Seguros
Tues. May 27 - Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey
Fri. June 13 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater
Sat. June 14 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
Tues. June 17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
Wed. June 18 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center
Fri. June 20 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Sat. June 21 - Ft Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
Tues. June 24 - Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium
Wed. June 25 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Fri. June 27 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Sat. June 28 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tues. July 1 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Wed. July 2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
Fri. July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Sat. July 5 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
Sun. July 6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tues. July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Wed. July 23 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Fri. July 25 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Sat. July 26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sun. July 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tues. July 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thurs. July 31 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Fri. August 1 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Sat. August 2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Tues. August 5 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza
Wed. August 6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Fri. August 8 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Sat. August 9 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
Sun. August 10 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thurs. August 21 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Sat. August 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater
Sun. August 24 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Wed. August 27 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Fri. August 29 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sat. August 30 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sun. August 31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tues. September 2 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
Wed. September 3 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Fri. September 5 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sat. September 6 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Sun. September 7 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Tues. September 9 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Wed. September 10 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Fri. September 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sat. September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sun. September 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
