Chicago React To Library Of Congress Honor

(fcc) Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago has been inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The band's monumental debut album CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY has been deemed an audio treasure worthy of preservation for all time based on its cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage.

More than 2,600 nominations were made by the public this year for recordings to consider for the registry. Chicago Transit Authority finished No. 1 in the public nominations this year. Other selected recordings in the top 10 of public nominations include "Happy Trails," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "My Life" by Mary J. Blige.

The recordings selected for the National Recording Registry this year bring the number of titles on the registry to 675, representing a small portion of the national library's vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

"These are the sounds of America - our wide-ranging history and culture. The National Recording Registry is our evolving nation's playlist," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. "The Library of Congress is proud and honored to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology."

Chicago, who has toured every year since they were founded 58 years ago, is currently on the road as part of their 2025 World Tour, following a sold out and record-setting residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This follows an extraordinary 2024 which saw them sell out shows across America and in Japan, both solo and co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, Chicago is known for their classic pop tempos and signature horns. The current run of dates runs through September making stops all across the U.S. from Bangor, ME to Los Angeles, CA. See the dates and watch Chicago's Lee Loughnane and James Pankow discuss their hit album on the National Recording Registry 2025 sizzle reel below:

FULL CHICAGO 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wed. April 9 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

Fri. April 11 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

Sat. April 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun. April 13 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed. April 16 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Fri. April 18 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center

Sat. April 19 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Sun. May 11 - Sonora, MX - Explanada De Las Estrellas

Wed. May 14 - Guadalajara, MX - Auditorio Telmex

Fri. May 16 - Ciudad De México, MX - Arena CDMX

Sat. May 17 - Puebla, MX - Complejo Cultural Universitario

Tues. May 20 - Torreon, MX - Coliseo Centenario

Thurs. May 22 - Querétaro, MX - Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez

Sat. May 24 - Mérida, MX - Foro GNP Seguros

Tues. May 27 - Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey

Fri. June 13 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

Sat. June 14 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

Tues. June 17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

Wed. June 18 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

Fri. June 20 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Sat. June 21 - Ft Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

Tues. June 24 - Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium

Wed. June 25 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Fri. June 27 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Sat. June 28 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tues. July 1 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Wed. July 2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

Fri. July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Sat. July 5 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Sun. July 6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

Tues. July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Wed. July 23 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Fri. July 25 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Sat. July 26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sun. July 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tues. July 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thurs. July 31 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Fri. August 1 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Sat. August 2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Tues. August 5 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza

Wed. August 6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Fri. August 8 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Sat. August 9 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

Sun. August 10 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thurs. August 21 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Sat. August 23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater

Sun. August 24 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Wed. August 27 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Fri. August 29 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat. August 30 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sun. August 31 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tues. September 2 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

Wed. September 3 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Fri. September 5 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sat. September 6 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Sun. September 7 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Tues. September 9 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Wed. September 10 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Fri. September 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sat. September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sun. September 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

Elton John, Chicago Lead 2025 National Recording Registry Additions

The Jesus Lizard Expand Tour With More U.S. Dates

Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years

Sugarhill Ddot Reunites With STAR BANDZ For 'Energy'

News > Chicago