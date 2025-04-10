Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, More For Summer Of 99 Cruise

(PFA) Creed, in partnership with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, has announced the fourth voyage of their hugely successful rock celebration at sea, Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise 2026, sailing April 17-21, 2026 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas for the first time ever on the luxurious Norwegian Joy.

The latest installment for 2026 comes after the previous three adventures sold out during the pre-sale. First AvailableBooking for Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise Alumni begins April 23 and continues to April 24 at 11:59 pm (ET). First Round Presale Signups for New Sailors starts April 25 and conclude April 30 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On Sales follow on May 2 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.summerof99cruise.com. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before August 17 or while cabins last.

Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise 2026 will again see CREED - comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips - performing two very special Pool Deck headline sets along with non-stop music from an star-powered lineup including 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry, Oleander, 12 Stones, Tim Montana, Smile Empty Soul, and more to be announced, all hosted by Eddie Trunk and The Power Hour (w/ Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, & Josh Bernstein). The immersive musical journey will also feature a thrilling variety of exclusive artist experiences, activities, and so much more to make Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise 2026 a once-in-a-lifetime adventure never to be forgotten.

Summer of '99 & Beyond cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the opulent Norwegian Joy, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise exclusively for Last Resort Cruisers known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Guests who purchase a beverage package will be able to use it for all inclusive drinks on Great Stirrup Cay. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

CREED

SUMMER OF '99 & BEYOND CRUISE 2026

Sailing April 17-21, 2026

From Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Aboard Norwegian Joy

LINEUP:

Creed (Performing Two Pool Deck Headline Sets)

3 Doors Down

Collective Soul

Filter

Living Colour

Black Stone Cherry

Oleander

12 Stones

Tim Montana

Smile Empty Soul

+ More To Be Announced

Hosted By Eddie Trunk and The Power Hour

(w/ Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, & Josh Bernstein)

