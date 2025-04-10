Dean Lewis Expands The Epilogue And Shares 'I Hate That It's True'

(ICLG) Dean Lewis has announced his highly anticipated deluxe edition of the #2 ARIA-charting album, The Epilogue, will be released Friday, July 11th. The news arrives alongside the release of a new single, "I Hate That It's True," available on The Epilogue (Deluxe). The Epilogue (Deluxe) will be available on DSPs and as a limited edition 2LP vinyl.

"I Hate That It's True" was a last-minute addition to the deluxe album. "Usually when I write a song It takes about a year before it can come out," says Dean. "I wrote 'I Hate That It's True' about 10 weeks ago at an Airbnb in Bondi beach. The day I wrote it we spent 48 hours finishing the production, rushing it over to my team and adding it onto my deluxe album. For me the song is a hint at what is to come on my next album; in the sense of where I'm headed with my songwriting and the more acoustic raw production."

The Epilogue (Deluxe) features 5 extra songs, including Dean's recent hit single "With You" which has surpassed 62 million global streams, 260,000 TikTok creates, 11 million OMV views and was added to Hot Hits Australia, Todays Hits on Apple Music as well as MTV Globally.

The song was also added ATB on the KIIS Network and NOVA reaching #22 on Top 100 AU Radio Chart and #16 Shazam AU + Top #50 Global Shazam. Dean also released a separate duet version of "With You" with Toronto based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sofia Camara. This version recently was synced on Channel 9's MAFS 'Final Vows' which saw another spike on the song in the shazam charts. The deluxe album also features a cover of American Rock Band, Goo Goo Dolls hit single "Iris."

THE EPILOGUE (DELUXE) TRACKLISTING

1. Empire

2. All I Ever Wanted

3. Rest (with Sasha Alex Sloan)

4. All Your Lies

5. I Still Do

6. Cold

7. Memories

8. Trust Me Mate

9. Love Of My Life

10. Until The End

11. Clélia's Song

12. The Last Bit Of Us

EXTRA TRACKS

1. With You

2. I Hate That It's True

3. Truth

4. Hurt So Bad

5. Iris

Related Stories

News > Dean Lewis