Dean Lewis Expands The Epilogue And Shares 'I Hate That It's True'

(ICLG) Dean Lewis has announced his highly anticipated deluxe edition of the #2 ARIA-charting album, The Epilogue, will be released Friday, July 11th. The news arrives alongside the release of a new single, "I Hate That It's True," available on The Epilogue (Deluxe). The Epilogue (Deluxe) will be available on DSPs and as a limited edition 2LP vinyl.
"I Hate That It's True" was a last-minute addition to the deluxe album. "Usually when I write a song It takes about a year before it can come out," says Dean. "I wrote 'I Hate That It's True' about 10 weeks ago at an Airbnb in Bondi beach. The day I wrote it we spent 48 hours finishing the production, rushing it over to my team and adding it onto my deluxe album. For me the song is a hint at what is to come on my next album; in the sense of where I'm headed with my songwriting and the more acoustic raw production."
The Epilogue (Deluxe) features 5 extra songs, including Dean's recent hit single "With You" which has surpassed 62 million global streams, 260,000 TikTok creates, 11 million OMV views and was added to Hot Hits Australia, Todays Hits on Apple Music as well as MTV Globally.
The song was also added ATB on the KIIS Network and NOVA reaching #22 on Top 100 AU Radio Chart and #16 Shazam AU + Top #50 Global Shazam. Dean also released a separate duet version of "With You" with Toronto based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sofia Camara. This version recently was synced on Channel 9's MAFS 'Final Vows' which saw another spike on the song in the shazam charts. The deluxe album also features a cover of American Rock Band, Goo Goo Dolls hit single "Iris."
THE EPILOGUE (DELUXE) TRACKLISTING
1. Empire
2. All I Ever Wanted
3. Rest (with Sasha Alex Sloan)
4. All Your Lies
5. I Still Do
6. Cold
7. Memories
8. Trust Me Mate
9. Love Of My Life
10. Until The End
11. Clélia's Song
12. The Last Bit Of Us
EXTRA TRACKS
1. With You
2. I Hate That It's True
3. Truth
4. Hurt So Bad
5. Iris
Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce- Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, For Summer Of 99 Cruise- 'Depeche Mode: M'- more
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover- LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)- more
Sam Smith's BBC PROMS Performance Getting Record Store Day Release- 5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Announces Solo Album- more
Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards- Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Suicide Puppets Added To Road to Warped Tour
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video
Thirty Seconds to Mars Celebrating 'A Beautiful Lie' 20th With Special Show
John Mayer Takes Over SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel
Chicago React To Library Of Congress Honor
Doves Share Previously Unreleased 'Lean Into The Wind'
Russ Ballard Shares 'You Can Do Magic' Video
Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce