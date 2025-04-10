'Depeche Mode: M' Film To Hit Theaters Later This Year

(NLM) Depeche Mode has announced an expressive and dynamic cinematic film titled Depeche Mode: M, featuring interstitials and archival footage from the band's Mexico City shows on the 2023-2024 Memento Mori Tour.

The feature-length film, conceptualized and directed by award-winning filmmaker Fernando Frias, takes audiences on a profound musical journey, using nearly 200,000 Mexican fans' fervent connection with the band as a window into the band's timeless global influence, and a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit.

Through Frias' creative lens, the cinematic experience weaves footage from the three sold-out shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium to explore the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode's latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture. Frias is best known for his award-winning film I'm No Longer Here, which won Mexico's prestigious Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film also earned Frias a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Additionally, it was Mexico's submission to the Oscars in 2021 and was shortlisted for Best International Feature. His latest film, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, premiered to critical acclaim.

Depeche Mode: M will premiere in theaters later this year and follows the band during its Mexico City stop during the Memento Mori Tour, which saw them play to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the world and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music." The tour followed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, released in 2023 to wide critical acclaim. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing just the latest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Depeche Mode: M is produced by Columbia Records, Anonymous Content and REDRUM. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

