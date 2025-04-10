Doves Share Previously Unreleased 'Lean Into The Wind'

(PC) Doves have opened the secret vault of the studio sessions that bore the fruits of their recent UK Official Album Chart Top 5 album, Constellations For The Lonely, to reveal the driving atmospherics of the Lean Into The Wind, the previously unreleased lead track from their upcoming, limited edition Record Store Day 2025 vinyl release.

Accompanied by a second song, Cally, the strictly-limited AA-side 10" red vinyl puts two Jimi Goodwin-fronted songs to the fore, with the lead track's advance, digital release seeing the band confront dark forces that easily tempt the lonely and lost.

Completing a celebratory and SOLD-OUT UK Tour last month, reuniting with fans in some corners of the country for the first time in over 15 years, the release of even more new music from Doves keeps up momentum during the band's busiest period since returning from hiatus seven years ago.

Heading into festival season with landmark, outdoor appearances on the horizon, including a headline show at Halifax's Piece Hall on Sat 23 August 2025, the band's expanded songbook is set to find added poignancy and power beneath starlit summer skies.

