Harrison Lipton Teams With Yot Club For 'Tether'

(BHM) Harrison Lipton announces his sophomore album Between Us There Runs a Tether will be released on May 7 via Amuse. The news arrives along with title track "Tether" featuring master of the indie-pop earworm, Yot Club.

"This album is a snapshot of my late 20s," Lipton shares. "Feeling down and out, feeling pressured to find the right person to be with, trying to figure out where to go from here, looking in the rearview mirror and seeing the trailing end of a rope connecting the dots between highs, lows, mistakes, heartbreak, joy. And then at the same time, looking forward and seeing that same rope stretching into the future with all the endless possibilities and realizing that I'm just at one point on that line, because Between Us There Runs a Tether."

The title track first started taking form in a spontaneous writing session where Lipton conjured up the skeleton of "Tether" and latched onto its non-traditional architecture. He shares, "The song doesn't have a clear verse/chorus structure, opting instead to have two hooks that meander, acting both as verse and chorus."

Pandemic-era internet friends turned Bushwick neighbors, Lipton and Ryan Kaiser (Yot Club) have a deep history of musical collaboration, previously teaming up for "Human Nature," the focus track from Yot Club's 2024 album Rufus, and most recently the single "On the Ground", which Yot Club released last month. Needing to return a forgotten tote bag from a recent party, Lipton went over to Kaiser's apartment and they ended up working on "Tether" together. "We started jamming on it, and he was playing these blisteringly-fast riffs. It was so much fun, I remember he said something like 'there's so much you could do on this' because it just felt so good."

In today's official video directed by Breanna Lynn, Lipton and Kaiser are joined by Ian Bakerman on drums and Ashley Mayorquin of Big Dumb Baby and May Rio on the keys. Employing signature, gently self-deprecating humor, Lipton and Yot Club play up an encouraging bromance throughout. The video toys with breaking the fourth wall, poking fun at the pair's height difference, all the while making a more serious statement on the discontinuity of being in two places at once. Viewers are given a literal visual to pair with the upcoming album's core themes.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Between Us There Runs a Tether, Lipton will host an album release show at Brooklyn's Public Records on Friday, May 9. The night will be opened by Fetch Tiger and Sofia D'Angelo.

Related Stories

News > Harrison Lipton