Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards

(SSM&L) Leading up to the 60th-anniversary show hosted by Reba McEntire, the Academy of Country Music is launching "ACM Host Highlights," a new series where some of your favorite Country Music artists look back at the unforgettable moments and fun memories they created while hosting the helm of the longest-running Country Music Awards show.
The series is kicking off with Lorrie Morgan, Brooks & Dunn, and Keith Urban detailing their memorable hosting gigs. The pandemic led to Urban hosting the 55th ACM Awards to an empty Grand Ole Opry house in 2020.
In a recent sit-down, he relives this unique setup and what it meant for the Country Music community to come together during such a pivotal time. They say of Urban "It takes a top tier host to keep the show running during unprecedented times. We were SO glad it was Keith!" Watch the episode below:
Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the show will stream live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
