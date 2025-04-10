Kenny Chesney Putting Finishing Touches On Sphere Las Vegas Show

(EBM) Kenny Chesney signed on to bring his iconic positive vibe country to Sphere with the idea that he could deepen how No Shoes Nation experienced so many of the songs they knew by heart. As much as his high energy stadium shows have defined summer in the 21st century, the man Variety deemed, "country music's only true long-term stadium act" wanted to create something that captured the dynamics of those shows, but also offered an intimacy and immersion into the songs.

With no one realizing, the creative team behind so much of Sphere's patented technology quietly embedded at several of last year's personal record-setting Sun Goes Down shows to capture the intensity and drama. But they have also spent this time shooting footage that reflects Chesney's life, experience and musical meaning across one of modern country's farthest-reaching careers.

"We didn't know when we signed on what we were signing up for," Chesney marvels. "I realized every bit of video was going to have to be shot for this wraparound-the-audience screen, but I had no idea how much creating these moments - because it's so much more than content - would open up my own creative portals.

"We have to go to California to create the final edit, so we can understand the fullness of how people will experience the visuals, how it will marry to the music. But just the songs we saw earlier in the year, putting the show together is going to be a complete rush."

Given the almost engulfing visual capabilities that deliver over 171 million pixels across a 160,000 square foot screen that wraps up, over and around the audience, the Sphere shows will deliver No Shoes Nation's soundtrack in a way it's never been seen or experienced before. With its 16K x 16K resolution wraparound screen, the world's highest-resolution LED display, there's an absorption factor at work for fans that will make this the ultimate live experience.

Beyond the all new, full-immersion content, the impossibly dialed-in sound quality, the Sandbar on the floor, DJ Brandi Cyrus ramping No Shoes Nation up before the show and a set list promising some surprises, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar sought to make this experience something that changed the way people felt his music.

"You can't know going into something like this what you are going to experience," Chesney says. "But you open your arms to all of it, fall into the possibilities and learn a lot about not just the technology, but what else the music is made of. Embrace it all, because it's awesome."

Whether it's a longtime favorite or something never played in concert, Chesney Live at Sphere is turning into a wild ride through a whole lotta life and love. Come early, or just drop by the Guitars, Tiki Bars and A Whole Lotta Love fan experience taking over a nearby two-story space at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and grab a drink at the Spread the Love bar, then get ready for the man who made stadium summers a rite of passage. As Rolling Stone wrote, "No Shoes Nation fandom will descend upon Las Vegas in May... The shows will be a rare chance to see Chesney outside of the massive football stadiums he usually hits on tour."

Limited tickets remain for the Sphere residency at KennyChesney.com with packages available via Vibee, the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney's Live at Sphere residency, at KennyChesney.Vibee.com. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard, access to the No Shoes Island VIP Pool Party, exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag and early access to the Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love experience on show days for crowd-free shopping on exclusive merch items, and access to a dedicated shopping lane during public hours. Vibee Hotel Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian or The Palazzo) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

