King Crimson Alumni Reissue London Sessions Classic

(Cleopatra) The 21st Century Schizoid Band, the ex-Crimson supergroup that did so much to keep the mothership's name alive during the first years of this century, are finally making available on vinyl one of the most powerful albums in their catalog. This is the seven song set's first ever appearance on LP, and features brand new artwork.

Originally issued in 2002 as Official Bootleg Volume One, The London Sessions was recorded at Mark Angelo Studios in west London's Acton, and features incendiary recordings of seven true Crimson classics, dating back to the original band's epochal 1969 debut, In The Court of the Crimson King - the epic title track, "I Talk To The Wind" and the churning majesty of "21st Century Schizoid Man."

From there it hits such highlights as "Catfood" (still regarded among the most bizarre songs ever performed on the BBC's Top of the Pops chart show), "Formentera Lady," "A Man A City" and the grinding "Ladies of the Road," a paean to the groupies that awaited the band as it undertook its first tours.

Classic Crimson members Ian McDonald, Michael Giles and Peter Giles (veterans of that first LP) and Mel Collins (who arrived for the second album, In The Wake of Poseidon) are in furious form throughout, while the ever-luminous Jakko M Jakszyk would himself join the reborn King Crimson in 2013, as a direct consequence of his work with the Schizoid Band.

The London Sessions is the last of the 21st Century Schizoid Band's original albums to be reissued, following in the footsteps of the much acclaimed live albums Live in Italy, Live in Japan, Live in Barcelona and Pictures of A City - Live in New York.

As such, it is a must-have not only for followers of the Schizoids themselves, but also a key component in any broadly-based Crimson collection. Robert Fripp may not be present, but his presence is tangible regardless. Order the vinyl here

Track listing

1. A Man A City

2. Catfood

3. In The Court Of The Crimson King

4. Formentera Lady

5. Ladies Of The Road

6. I Talk To The Wind

7. 21st Century Schizoid Man

