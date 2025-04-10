Loyle Carner Shares Two New Songs

(Republic) Loyle Carner has today shared two brand new songs, "all i need / in my mind", which are available now via Island EMI. The London trailblazer has also been confirmed to headline Glastonbury's iconic The Other Stage on June 27th: his only show of the summer. "all i need / in my mind" welcomes back a groundbreaking British artist, but also marks a clean break from the past: this is Loyle Carner as you've never seen or heard him before.

A-side "all i need" is an exercise in ambiguity, space, and vulnerability in all its different forms. Oscillating between images of rage and hope, its chorus has the feel of an incantation - "all I need, all I need/This is all I need" - as Loyle marries his hip-hop lineage with a wall of guitars, and breakbeat rhythms that rise and fall ultimately into peace. Having spent the last year or so watching gigs from the likes of Big Thief, Idles and Fontaines DC, "all i need" fuses the poetic rap that made Loyle Carner's name with a love for alternative music which it's taken his entire career to find the confidence to explore.

"all i need" is paired with the hypnotic "in my mind", a hazy, sun-warmed classic of languid sounds, lyrical soul-searching and Loyle Carner's long-hidden singing voice: a thing of scuffed, understated beauty, no longer in the shadows of another featured artist. After inadvertently forming a band around his hugo tour - a dream of Carner's throughout his life - the introspective jam of "in my mind" sees Loyle step outside of his comfort zone, whilst also centering on what matters. The track was recorded with Loyle's son sat on his shoulders, holding lyric sheets that in themselves connect generations of men - what you pass on, and what you're able to let go of.

Loyle Carner is one of this generation's most important young artists. A musician, writer, director, producer, entrepreneur and actor, Loyle first emerged with 2013's A Little Late EP, and has since forged a signature blend of unflinching, diaristic lyricism with ambitious, genre-disruptive sounds. His debut album, 2017's Yesterday's Gone, untangled personal experiences of grief, and the pressures of coming-of-age; 2019 follow-up, Not Waving, but Drowning, further showcased Loyle's ability to set lithe rap against old-soul wisdom. Having been twice shortlisted for the Mercury Prize - and scored further BRIT and NME Award nominations - Carner has since cultivated an impassioned worldwide following, with 1.1B streams, campaigns with global brands (YSL, New Balance, Nike) and sold-out shows including Alexandra Palace, Wembley Arena, Eventim Apollo, O2 Academy Brixton and Royal Albert Hall in his beloved London hometown alone. This journey climaxed in a 2024 headline appearance at All Points East's 35,000 capacity Victoria Park in support of third album, hugo: a taut, textured exploration of Black identity and anger, which also landed Loyle Carner his second Top 3 album.

2025 will see Loyle Carner continue to push the boundaries of his art, and himself. A passionate advocate around his experiences of dyslexia and ADHD - notably founding the Chilli Con Carner cookery workshops - last year he received an honourary doctorate from UAL in recognition of his powerful rise thus far. Already confirmed to headline Glastonbury's iconic The Other Stage in June, 2025 features another landmark first: namely Carner's acting debut in Mint, a BBC drama from BAFTA-nominated Scrapper director Charlotte Regan. Opening a new creative chapter with 'all i need / in my mind', in an always-unpredictable career Loyle Carner's work has remained as affectingly personal as it is uplifting and universal. A decade in, and his impact has never been clearer: the same local hero, now rightly regarded as one of the UK's most vital voices.

