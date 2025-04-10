Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video

(PMPR) Mark Pritchard and The Smile / Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have shared a new single titled "Gangsters". The track is taken from their highly anticipated forthcoming record "Tall Tales" (out May 9th via Warp Records), and follows the recent announcement of a special global cinema event on 8th May, in which fans will be able to hear the album alongside its accompanying feature film a day ahead of release - dates may vary for certain locations.
Two previews from the film have already been released in the form of music videos over the past couple of months. These came alongside the first two singles to be lifted from the album "Back In The Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice", the latter of which is currently A-listed on BBC Radio 6 Music.
The new single "Gangsters", which was also premiered on Lauren Laverne's BBC Radio 6 Music show this morning, is paired to a video offering a third insight into visual artist Jonathan Zawada's surreal and uncanny world, alongside Yorke's pitch-shifted vocals and Pritchard's borderless synth work.
An effective third member of the group, Zawada - whose multi-faceted approach to melding analogue and digital techniques have seen him work alongside the likes of Coachella, Flume, The Avalanches, Royksopp, and Dua Lipa - directed, animated, and edited the "Tall Tales" visual experience.
The groundbreaking production was developed over the past few years in tandem with the evolution of the music, juxtaposing it with uneasy landscapes of natural beauty and the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world. Through Yorke's lyrics, Pritchard's atemporal compositions and Zawada's visuals, "Tall Tales" questions where our insatiable appetite for 'progress' might have landed us. A prophetic cinematic experience, "Tall Tales" has been years in the making, but delivered right on time.
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video
Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video
Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce- Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, For Summer Of 99 Cruise- 'Depeche Mode: M'- more
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover- LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)- more
Sam Smith's BBC PROMS Performance Getting Record Store Day Release- 5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Announces Solo Album- more
Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards- Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Suicide Puppets Added To Road to Warped Tour
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video
Thirty Seconds to Mars Celebrating 'A Beautiful Lie' 20th With Special Show
John Mayer Takes Over SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel
Chicago React To Library Of Congress Honor
Doves Share Previously Unreleased 'Lean Into The Wind'
Russ Ballard Shares 'You Can Do Magic' Video
Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce