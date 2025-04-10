Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Share 'Gangsters' Video

(PMPR) Mark Pritchard and The Smile / Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have shared a new single titled "Gangsters". The track is taken from their highly anticipated forthcoming record "Tall Tales" (out May 9th via Warp Records), and follows the recent announcement of a special global cinema event on 8th May, in which fans will be able to hear the album alongside its accompanying feature film a day ahead of release - dates may vary for certain locations.

Two previews from the film have already been released in the form of music videos over the past couple of months. These came alongside the first two singles to be lifted from the album "Back In The Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice", the latter of which is currently A-listed on BBC Radio 6 Music.

The new single "Gangsters", which was also premiered on Lauren Laverne's BBC Radio 6 Music show this morning, is paired to a video offering a third insight into visual artist Jonathan Zawada's surreal and uncanny world, alongside Yorke's pitch-shifted vocals and Pritchard's borderless synth work.

An effective third member of the group, Zawada - whose multi-faceted approach to melding analogue and digital techniques have seen him work alongside the likes of Coachella, Flume, The Avalanches, Royksopp, and Dua Lipa - directed, animated, and edited the "Tall Tales" visual experience.

The groundbreaking production was developed over the past few years in tandem with the evolution of the music, juxtaposing it with uneasy landscapes of natural beauty and the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world. Through Yorke's lyrics, Pritchard's atemporal compositions and Zawada's visuals, "Tall Tales" questions where our insatiable appetite for 'progress' might have landed us. A prophetic cinematic experience, "Tall Tales" has been years in the making, but delivered right on time.

Related Stories

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke Announce 'Tall Tales' Special Screening Event

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke 'Back In The Game' With New Video

News > Mark Pritchard