Onoleigh Paying Tribute To Her Mother With 'Legacy'

(FSM) Rising country artist Onoleigh follows up her acclaimed debut EP with her most personal release yet, "Legacy," arriving May 2, 2025. A poignant tribute and love letter to her mother wrapped in soaring vocals and an elegant piano melody, "Legacy" is a testament to the quiet sacrifices and unwavering strength of mothers everywhere.

"This song carries the heartbeat of my mother and the love that's been passed down through generations. I hope it reminds people that the love we leave behind is the greatest mark we can make on the world," said Onoleigh.

Produced by four-time ACM nominee David Dorn and co-written by an all-star team -Sam SZND (4x Platinum songwriter), Emile Ghantous (Pitbull, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony), Josh Goode (2x Emmy-winning songwriter), and Armen Paul Arakelian (multi-Platinum songwriter) - "Legacy" seamlessly blends country storytelling with a cinematic country ballad feel. The light touch to the song's arrangement keeps the spotlight on Onoleigh's emotional delivery, allowing every lyric to resonate deeply.

Over a delicate piano arrangement, she paints a moving portrait of her mother's resilience:

"She's got a heartache where her dreams had been,

gave it all up for a couple kids.

Didn't have much but enough to give,

she's everything I wanna be."

With Mother's Day around the corner, "Legacy" is more than a song, it's an anthem of gratitude and a reminder to cherish the women who shape our lives.

Onoleigh has already cemented her place in country music's next wave, earning praise from Grand Ole Opry's WSM Radio, CMT, The Boot, Taste of Country, Holler, and more. She's shared the stage with KT Tunstall, John Oates, Smokey Robinson, and Jordan Davis, igniting audiences with her soul-stirring voice and undeniable presence. With over 700,000 global streams and a growing fanbase of 40,000+, Onoleigh is proving she's here to stay.

