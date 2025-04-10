Russ Ballard Shares 'You Can Do Magic' Video

(FP) Russ Ballard is pleased to share his new single and accompanying video "You Can Do Magic," taken from his upcoming double album 'Songs From The Warehouse / The Hits Rewired,' out on April 25th, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.
This release is a real treat for all rock fans: the first CD contains new songs, which show once again that the inspiration never left RUSS, while the second CD includes brand new recordings of famous hits either penned or performed by him during the years.
About the new single, RUSS BALLARD says: "America's management asked me to write a song for them. Their best song for me was always 'Horse With No Name' - it had that hypnotic theme. I thought if they could get another hypnotic one - that would be a big hit... So, I wrote 'You Can Do Magic' and it was a hit for them!"
He also expresses his excitement for the album: "It's a buzz releasing a new album. What started as my 'Lockdown-tapes' during the pandemic became an album! During lockdown, my studio was a life saver for me, and I found new ways of writing and recording. The result gives the listeners a good insight into this time - have a listen!"
