Sheck Wes And Travis Scott Join Team Up With 'ILMB'

(Interscope) The multidisciplinary artist Sheck Wes today released his highly anticipated new single, "ILMB." Featuring Cactus Jack head honcho Travis Scott, the pair trade verses back and forth on the track which features bass-heavy industrial production and an insatiable hook that garnered much acclaim from Sheck's fans when he first teased the track earlier this month.
Fans may get a chance to hear the track live at Coachella this weekend when Travis Scott and Cactus Jack take to their very own "desert experience."
The "Mo Bamba" phenom soundtracked a summer and beyond with his viral hit. Since then, Sheck Wes released a debut album Mudboy (2018, Cactus Jack/G.O.O.D. Music/Interscope Records) walked countless fashion shows in New York, Paris, Dubai, London, splitting his time between Harlem and Senegal to build community projects and youth programs in the region.
The 24-year-old Jackboy artist has travelled the globe performing his high energy tracks and adding his signature features on tracks with Juice Wrld, Chase B, DJ Snake, and more recently the J.I.D festival anthem "Stick."
The Harlem, NY artist also added professional basketball player to his resume when he was drafted by Paris Basketball and led the team to a second place victory in the LNB Pro B championship.
Now at work on his follow up project, Sheck Wes continues to create music that riles up crowds with his larger than life personality and signature sound.
