Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris And More Celebrate Bobby Bare's 90th Birthday

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare's 90th birthday celebration was a night to remember, filled with iconic performances. Hosted by Bobby Bare Jr., the sold-out event, "An American Salute to Bobby Bare," took place at Basement East on April 7th.

The Americana Music Association presented the show, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares. This star-studded lineup included: Shawn Camp, Elizabeth Cook, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Chuck Mead, Jacob Tolliver, The Cowpokes, Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, Mary Gauthier, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Lucinda Williams.

Though Bobby was not in attendance, his presence was deeply felt throughout the sold-out room. The diverse crowd of fans was a testament to how his music resonates across generations, continuing to break boundaries and connect with people of all ages. Listeners were singing along all night, right up until the final song, when the entire room joined in to sing "Happy Birthday" to the legend himself!

In addition to the incredible performances by these legendary artists, the audience was reminded of the special proclamation from Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, who declared April 7th as 'Bobby Bare Day' in honor of the country legend! This official recognition not only celebrated Bobby's monumental contributions to country music but also solidified his lasting impact on the city's rich musical heritage.

Set List:

"Last Truck Driving Man" - The Cowpokes

"Motel Time Again" - The Cowpokes

"Margie's At The Lincoln Park Inn" - Chuck Mead

"All American Boy" - Chuck Mead

"Shame On Me" - Bobby Bare Jr.

"Daddy What If?" - Bobby Bare Jr.

"God Bless America Again" - Elizabeth Cook and Bobby Bare Jr.

" "NO MEMORIES HANGING ROUND" - Rodney Crowell and Elizabeth Cook

"Droppin' out of sight" - Rodney Crowell

"Ride me down easy" - Shawn Camp

"New cut road" - Shawn Camp

"Drunk and Crazy" - Kendell Marvel

"TEQUILA SHELIA"- Jacob Tolliver

"Millers cave" - Jim Lauderdale

"4 strong winds" - Jim Lauderdale

"I drink" - Mary Gauthier

"For the song" - Aaron Lee Tasjan

"the winner" - Aaron Lee Tasjan

"Cover your eyes" - Jamey Johnson

"This guitar is for sale" - Jamey Johnson

"Rosalie's good eats Cafe" - Jamey Johnson

"How I got to Memphis" - Buddy Miller

"Streets of Baltimore" - Emmylou Harris

"Green green grass of home" - Emmylou Harris

"Detriot City" - Lucinda Williams

"500 miles" - Steve Earle

"Marie Laveau" - Steve Earle

"Drop kick me jesus" - Steve Earle

With the electric crowd at Basement East kicking off this week of celebration, the energy was undeniable from the very first note. As fans and artists continue to honor Bobby Bare's monumental influence on country music, stay tuned for more events throughout the week, featuring even more unforgettable performances and tributes.

Thursday, April 10:

Grand Ole Opry House

Opry Country Classics

Saturday, April 12:

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Writers Round: The Songs of Bobby Bare

Featuring Buddy Cannon, Todd Snider, and Bobby Bare Jr.

Related Stories

Nashville Celebrates Bobby Bare Day For 90th Birthday

An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare Announced

Bobby Bare Week Coming To Nashville For Icon's 90th Birthday

Bobby Bare To Receive Honor at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

News > Bobby Bare