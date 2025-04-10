Suicide Puppets Added To Road to Warped Tour

(MDPR) Suicide Puppets have been officially added to this year's Road to Warped Tour , taking place June 12-15 at The Ritz Theater. This four-day event will feature a stacked lineup of fan-favorite Warped Tour bands, and Suicide Puppets are set to unleash their high-octane stage presence and terrifying theatricality in full force.
But the chaos doesn't stop there-Suicide Puppets released their highly anticipated new EP, Where Killers Go To Die , on February 14, 2025 . Dropped just in time for a blood-soaked Valentine's Day, this release is a relentless blend of crushing riffs , eerie atmospheres , and brutal industrial aggression.
"This EP is the culmination of years of pushing our boundaries both musically and lyrically," says Twisty Suicide , vocalist of Suicide Puppets. "It's raw, aggressive, and unapologetically heavy-exactly what our fans crave."
Known for their explosive live shows and dark, horror-infused aesthetic, Suicide Puppets continue to carve out their place in the metal underground with Where Killers Go To Die , an evolution of their signature sound that delves even deeper into themes of chaos, mortality, and the macabre.
