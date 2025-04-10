Thirty Seconds to Mars Celebrating 'A Beautiful Lie' 20th With Special Show

(Live Nation) Multi-platinum rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 album A Beautiful Lie with a one-night-only performance at Los Angeles' iconic Kia Forum on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, this exclusive event marks two decades of the album that helped define the band's sound and solidify their place in rock history.

Following the massive success of their Seasons 2024 World Tour, which brought their electrifying live show to arenas around the globe, this unforgettable evening will see the band perform their 5x platinum-selling album A Beautiful Lie in its entirety-for the first time ever, plus fans can expect surprise guests and new production.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, April 16 at 10am PT. Additional presales will run leading into the general onsale which begins Friday, April 18 at 10am PT

