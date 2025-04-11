Abbey Cone Retells Of A Breakup With 'Greener'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Abbey Cone releases her debut album Greener, a chronological retelling of a breakup that begins with the unmatched highs of all-out infatuation, then quickly pivots to the anxiety, melancholy and grief of loss before finally settling into the quiet clarity of closure.

Earlier this week, Holler praised the title track for "channeling the classic country stoics of yesteryear and the cathartic, heart-on-your-sleeve country tinged pop of artists like Morgan Wade and Kelsea Ballerini set against a sonic backdrop that blends the moony, soul soothing folktronica of cottage-core era Taylor Swift with the simple straight-from-the-heart storytelling of Music City's finest songwriters."

"This album runs the full spectrum of human emotion," Abbey says. "It's about grieving someone and falling in love with someone else at the same time. It's about discovering that the grass really is greener on the other side."

Her first full-length project since 2022's EP Hate Me and her debut LP as an independent artist, Greener opens with the anthemic "If You Were A Song," which currently sits at over 17 million streams on Spotify, before moving into the post-breakup spiral of "video games," which Wide Open Country praised as "short, bittersweet, and simply good." The album also includes the celestial ode to lighting up when you're feeling down "this little lighter of mine (joy version)" featuring Joy Oladokun, the deceptively titled delusional girl summer anthem "I Hate Springsteen", which features guitar from John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, and the ethereal "I Kissed My Friend Last Night," which All Country News called "a raw, emotional exploration of the messiness that follows the end of a relationship."

Since moving to Nashville at age 16, Abbey has played the Grand Ole Opry (after being invited by 22-time GRAMMY winner Vince Gill himself), Stagecoach, CMA Fest and C2C Festival, toured with Kimberly Perry, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wade, started her own writers round series called The Pony Show and joined Brittney Spencer at her Tiny Desk performance. And earlier this year, she collaborated with Mat Kearney for a duet version of "Good Thing Going On."

Tonight, she will return to the Opry to celebrate the release of her album, and later this month, she will hit the road with Fancy Hagood for his spring tour, which includes stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and more.

Greener Tracklist

1. If You Were A Song (Abbey Cone, Nate Cyphert, Nathan Spicer)

2. video games (Abbey Cone, Cece Coakley, Matt Martin)

3. Worst Case Scenario (Worktape) (Claire Douglas, Madison Kozak, Abbey Cone)

4. I Hate Springsteen (Abbey Cone, Madison Kozak, Joe Ginsburg)

5. Little Bit of You (Abbey Cone, Tom Jordan, Andrew Stoelzing)

6. this little lighter of mine (joy version) (Abbey Cone, Hank Compton, Josh Lovell)

7. Cry That It Happened (Abbey Cone, Ava Suppelsa, Madison Kozak)

8. I Kissed My Friend Last Night (Abbey Cone, Cece Coakley, Matt Martin)

9. Greener (Abbey Cone, Andy Seltzer, Charli Adams, Carys Selvey)

Tour Dates (Supporting Fancy Hagood)

April 17 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room

April 23 - Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN

April 27 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

April 30 - Boston, MA - Middle East Cafe

May 2 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

May 3 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room

May 4 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

