Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video

(OMG) Tom Hamilton bassist Tom Hamilton's new band Close Enemies have released a music video for their brand new single "Sweet Baby Jesus" as their latest track.
The band comments, "We've all seen them, those drop dead gorgeous beings that make you declare 'sweet baby Jesus!.' This is one of those encounters, set to a slinky groove layered with swampy guitar and slathered in barbecue sauce."
Hamilton is joined in the group by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.
Mark Strigl SiriusXM on air host of Ozzy's Boneyard states: "Close Enemies is the real deal-a group of insanely talented musicians including bassist/songwriter Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith. Their new tunes are packed with energy & emotion, and they absolutely blew me away live. This is a band that delivers on every level-don't miss them!"
