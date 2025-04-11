Bryan Ruby Previews Mew Song 'Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)'

(FSM) Country-rock singer-songwriter Bryan Ruby has shared a preview of his powerful new single, "Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)," perfect for refreshing your workout playlist. Blending anthemic country storytelling with the raw energy of 80s arena rock, the song is a tribute to resilience, hard work, and unwavering determination-values at the heart of the American spirit.

At its core, "Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)" tells the story of a farmer pushing through hardship, refusing to back down in the face of adversity. Written by John Trentes, the song resonates beyond its agricultural roots, offering a universal message of perseverance that perfectly suit Ruby's take on the song.

"'Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)' is all about that grit, the kind of determination that keeps you going when the ground's dry, the rain won't come, and the odds ain't in your favor. It's a song about hard work, a little bit of stubbornness and the belief that if you keep your head down and your hands dirty, something good's gonna grow," said Ruby.

Trentes, reflecting on Ruby's interpretation of the song, shares, "When I wrote 'Diggin',' it was about a farmer triumphing against enormous odds. But on a deeper level, it's for anyone who has ever had to fight for something they believe in. Bryan's version nearly knocked me off of my chair! He breathed new life and meaning into it with his own unmistakable talent."

Recorded at Pentavarit Studios in Nashville, "Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)" was co-produced by Smith Curry and Bryan Ruby. The track features an all-star lineup of Nashville musicians, including Wes Little (drums), Jackson Eppley (bass), and Smith Curry (steel guitar), alongside a powerhouse vocal performance from Ruby.

With thundering guitars, soaring vocals and boot-stomping energy, "Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)" brings a fresh yet familiar sound to modern country-rock:

"Five a.m. 'til late at night,

he's workin' the dirt they treat him like.

Plant them seeds in the ground,

waitin' for rain to come down.

Mortgage payments coming late,

money's gettin' tight and the bank won't wait."

With over 40 cuts to his name, including Billboard's "Must Hear" artist Don Louis' "Watered Down Whiskey", Ruby has established himself as a standout songwriter in country music. His work has landed on the Texas Country Top 50 and iTunes Country Top 25 (#16). Ruby's talent has been widely praised by critics, with features in People Magazine, Huffington Post and on major playlists like Spotify's All New Country, Amazon's Pride Country and ACM's Fresh Music Friday.

Preview the song below before it is released in full on April 25th

