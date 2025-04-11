Cole Phillips Releases 'Magnolias In May' Video As New EP Arrives

(SMN) Rising country artist, Cole Phillips, releases his latest EP, Steel Toes and Texacos. To accompany today's release, the official video for "Magnolias in May" is also now live, bringing the song's heartfelt storytelling to life through a cinematic visual.

The five-track project finds the 20-year-old Oklahoma native continuing to hone his voice as one of country music's most promising young storytellers. With his signature blend of gritty authenticity, red dirt edge, and emotional depth, Cole leans further into the sound that's earned him millions of streams and a rapidly growing fanbase.

Each track was co-written by Cole and produced by Trevor Thornton, offering a raw and vivid snapshot of life, heartbreak, and resilience in small-town America.

"This EP has a little bit of everything for everyone, including an old timey train beat in "West Tx." and a more commercial feel in "Junk Drawer". I'm excited for folks to hear Steel Toes and Texacos because I think all the different styles of music sum me up as a person. I honestly named the EP Steel Toes and Texacos because I absolutely loved the opening line of the song "Magnolias in May" and it just felt right."

The EP includes fan-favorite "West Tx", released last month with an official video that quickly gained traction, as well as standout tracks like the introspective "Junk Drawer" and rowdy, defiant "Back Full of Feathers."

Steel Toes and Texacos Tracklist:

"Magnolias in May"(Brian Dunn, Daniel Ethridge, Shane Cole Phillips)

"American Dream" (Shane Cole Phillips)

"Back Full of Feathers" (Shane Cole Phillips, David DeVaul)

"West Tx" (Shane Cole Phillips, Patrick Lyons)

"Junk Drawer" (Autumn Marie Buysse, Ben Van Wraath, Shane Cole Phillips, Troy Cartwright)

Last night, Cole celebrated the EP release in front of a packed crowd at The Blue Light in Lubbock, TX. Fans can catch Cole at The Tap in College Station, TX tonight followed by stops in Indianapolis, IN, Myrtle Beach, SC and more. He'll also take the stage at Nashville's iconic Whiskey Jam on Monday, April 14, continuing to build buzz with a high-energy set at one of country music's most influential live showcases.

Related Stories

Cole Phillips Previews New EP With 'West TX' Video

News > Cole Phillips