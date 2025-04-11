Dream Evil Release ''Thunder In The Night' EP

(FP) Dream Evil returned loud and strong to the spotlight last year with their seventh studio album, 'Metal Gods' which included ten tracks of pure steel. Today, Dream Evil is pleased to launch four additional songs from the 'Metal Gods' sessions with a new digital EP entitled 'Thunder In The Night.'

Dream Evil bass player Peter Stalfors checked in with the following comment about the EP: "It's so much fun recording a new album, but sometimes it can be a little bit too much fun... and you record too many songs to fit on one album! That was the case when we released 'Metal Gods' last summer. But now the time has come to finally release the remaining four songs from 'Metal Gods' sessions on this brand-new EP entitled 'Thunder in the Night.'

"Watch out for the guest guitar soloists, Andy LaRocque (King Diamond) on the title track 'Thunder in the Night' and Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall) on 'Fight for Glory.' It's not just Heavy Metal, it's also 'Thunder in the Night'!"

With special guest lead guitar appearances by Andy LaRocque (King Diamond) on the title track and Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall) on "Fight For Glory," these tracks also feature recording/mixing duties by DREAM EVIL guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.).

The 'Metal Gods' album and the 'Thunder In The Night' EP also feature cover artwork by Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.). Check out the EP here

