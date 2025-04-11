Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video

(NLM) GHOST has unveiled "Lachryma," the second advance offering from the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock icons' feverishly anticipated new album, SKELETA, out April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Arriving in tandem with a lucid nightmare of a video featuring Papa V Perpetua's first full performance as newly anti-christened frontman, "Lachryma" is quite possibly the most emblematic example to date of GHOST's signature balance of dark lyrical foreboding and irresistible melodic uplift. Following closely on the hooves of first SKELETA single "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE and hailed by BROOKLYN VEGAN as "the band's trademark occult rock sounding as equally eerie and triumphant as ever"-"Lachryma" supplants the demonic hooks of its predecessor with a purple haze of sonic flourishes that accomplish something even more insidious: a bonafide modern day rock anthem about weeping. The sweet turns sour, the vile rot attacks, yet you can't stop singing along... even as the purple tears begin to fall, as they're flowing.

GHOST's sixth psalm, SKELETA, is its most unflinchingly introspective work to date. Where previous GHOST albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward facing subject matter-such as IMPERA's meditations on the rise and fall of empires and its predecessor Prequelle's evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues-SKELETA's lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror. The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view.

The physical manifestation of SKELETA will be heralded by the recently announced SKELETA-Eve Midnight Sales. Reclaim the night with your fellow GHOST faithful, as you celebrate the arrival of SKELETA at one of the many participating stores around the globe at midnight (local). Fans who purchase the new album at these ceremonies can have it marked with a Grucifix stamp, as they join GHOST in reviving and continuing the hallowed rock and roll tradition of the midnight mass sale.

Beginning April 15 at the AO Arena in Manchester UK, SKELETA will be brought to life over the course of GHOST's impending SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025. The most ambitious incarnation of the GHOST live ritual to date, SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 recently revealed a first wave of more than 55 dates-including a historic first-ever headlining show at New York's hallowed Madison Square Garden-with more shows to be announced soon. With tickets already selling at a brisk pace, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 ritual experience promises to expand the GHOST community to attract its largest and most diverse audiences to date. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in the ritual, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the phantasmagoric spectacle that moved THE LOS ANGELES TIMES to rave "As far as live acts go, they're one of the best in the business" and THE WALL STREET JOURNAL to anoint the band as "the next generation of arena stars."

As GHOST continues to strengthen its bond with the world-spanning legion of kindred souls that commune with the band and each other at its vaunted live rituals, it's no exaggeration to describe GHOST - and the uniquely intense connection formed with the faithful who find refuge in the personae, lore and world Forge has created - as a singular global phenomenon.

GHOST

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025

04/15/25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

04/16/25 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

04/19/25 - London, UK - The O2

04/20/25 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

04/22/25 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

04/23/25 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24/25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

04/26/25 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena

04/27/25 - Toulouse, FR - Znith Toulouse Metropole

04/29/25 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena

04/30/25 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum

05/07/25 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

05/08/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

05/11/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

05/13/25 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

05/14/25 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

05/17/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

05/20/25 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

05/22/25 - Linkping, SE - Saab Arena

05/23/25 - Sandviken, SE - Goransson Arena

05/24/25 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 - Birmingham, UK - Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07/12/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

07/13/25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

07/15/25 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

07/17/25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

07/18/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/22/25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

08/01/25 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

08/02/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

08/05/25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08/09/25 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

08/11/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

08/14/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

08/15/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

08/16/25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09/24/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Related Stories

Kelsey Waldon Announces New Album 'Every Ghost'

Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent

Ghost's Tobias Forge Says Technically He Is A Solo Artist

Ghost Hounds And Lainey Wilson Share 'Before You Leave' Video

News > Ghost