Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video

(NLM) GHOST has unveiled "Lachryma," the second advance offering from the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock icons' feverishly anticipated new album, SKELETA, out April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.
Arriving in tandem with a lucid nightmare of a video featuring Papa V Perpetua's first full performance as newly anti-christened frontman, "Lachryma" is quite possibly the most emblematic example to date of GHOST's signature balance of dark lyrical foreboding and irresistible melodic uplift. Following closely on the hooves of first SKELETA single "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE and hailed by BROOKLYN VEGAN as "the band's trademark occult rock sounding as equally eerie and triumphant as ever"-"Lachryma" supplants the demonic hooks of its predecessor with a purple haze of sonic flourishes that accomplish something even more insidious: a bonafide modern day rock anthem about weeping. The sweet turns sour, the vile rot attacks, yet you can't stop singing along... even as the purple tears begin to fall, as they're flowing.
GHOST's sixth psalm, SKELETA, is its most unflinchingly introspective work to date. Where previous GHOST albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward facing subject matter-such as IMPERA's meditations on the rise and fall of empires and its predecessor Prequelle's evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues-SKELETA's lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror. The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view.
The physical manifestation of SKELETA will be heralded by the recently announced SKELETA-Eve Midnight Sales. Reclaim the night with your fellow GHOST faithful, as you celebrate the arrival of SKELETA at one of the many participating stores around the globe at midnight (local). Fans who purchase the new album at these ceremonies can have it marked with a Grucifix stamp, as they join GHOST in reviving and continuing the hallowed rock and roll tradition of the midnight mass sale.
Beginning April 15 at the AO Arena in Manchester UK, SKELETA will be brought to life over the course of GHOST's impending SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025. The most ambitious incarnation of the GHOST live ritual to date, SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 recently revealed a first wave of more than 55 dates-including a historic first-ever headlining show at New York's hallowed Madison Square Garden-with more shows to be announced soon. With tickets already selling at a brisk pace, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025 ritual experience promises to expand the GHOST community to attract its largest and most diverse audiences to date. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in the ritual, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the phantasmagoric spectacle that moved THE LOS ANGELES TIMES to rave "As far as live acts go, they're one of the best in the business" and THE WALL STREET JOURNAL to anoint the band as "the next generation of arena stars."
As GHOST continues to strengthen its bond with the world-spanning legion of kindred souls that commune with the band and each other at its vaunted live rituals, it's no exaggeration to describe GHOST - and the uniquely intense connection formed with the faithful who find refuge in the personae, lore and world Forge has created - as a singular global phenomenon.
GHOST
SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2025
04/15/25 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
04/16/25 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
04/19/25 - London, UK - The O2
04/20/25 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
04/22/25 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
04/23/25 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle Frankfurt
04/24/25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
04/26/25 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena
04/27/25 - Toulouse, FR - Znith Toulouse Metropole
04/29/25 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena
04/30/25 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum
05/07/25 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
05/08/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
05/11/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
05/13/25 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
05/14/25 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
05/17/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
05/20/25 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
05/22/25 - Linkping, SE - Saab Arena
05/23/25 - Sandviken, SE - Goransson Arena
05/24/25 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 - Birmingham, UK - Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
07/12/25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
07/13/25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
07/15/25 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
07/17/25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
07/18/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
07/22/25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
08/01/25 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
08/02/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
08/05/25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/09/25 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
08/11/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
08/14/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
08/15/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
08/16/25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
09/24/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
