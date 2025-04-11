Jenna Paulette Shares New Song 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry'

(EBM) Cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette releases "How To Make A Cowboy Cry," her first offering since the September 6, 2024 release of her sophomore album, Horseback.
Written by Paulette, Parker Welling and Casey Brown, and produced by Will Bundy, "How To Make A Cowboy Cry" is reflective of Paulette's current chapter of life after becoming a wife and mother, and underscores that despite their physical toughness, the quickest way to make cowboys cry lies within life's most meaningful moments.
"I wrote 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry' right after Ross and I eloped," explains Paulette. "Truthfully, it was before we thought about having kids, and in a conversation where we were dreaming about it, he named our little girl with two family names-and from that moment on I prayed for one. We have lived these moments in this song...from our wedding day, to two pink lines, to a moment in the truck headed in Colorado to work calves listening to Chris Ledoux."
Traversing her home region of Texas and Oklahoma, Paulette's Horseback Acoustic Tour kicked off with a sold out show last night in Castroville, Texas. As her April 17 show in Bluff Dale, Texas sold out a week early, Paulette adds three new dates in Clinton, Wisconsin on June 18; Chicago, Illinois on June 19; and Jacksonville, IL on June 20. Tickets for the newly announced dates are available now at JennaPaulette.com.
At each Horseback Acoustic Tour stop, fans will have a chance to sign up and win a gift card valid for the purchase of one CowboyGirl shirt, courtesy of Ely Cattleman. Fans will sign up at the merch table and must be present to win.
Horseback Acoustic Tour Dates:
Apr 11 // Belton, TX // Schoepf's BBQ
Apr 12 // Edmond, OK // The Old Icehouse
Apr 16 // Conroe, TX // Table At Madeley
Apr 17 // Bluff Dale, TX // Double D BBQ *SOLD OUT
Apr 18 // Paris, TX // The Rail Yard
June 18 // Clinton, WI // Boxcar's
June 19 // Chicago, IL // Carol's
June 20 // Jacksonville, IL // Twisted Tree Music Hall
Jenna Paulette Delivers Her New Album 'Horseback'
Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single
Jenna Paulette Announces New Album With 'Wild Is Her Favorite Color'
Jenna Paulette Shares 'Darlin' Video
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce- Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, For Summer Of 99 Cruise- 'Depeche Mode: M'- more
Kendrick Lamar & Sza Release 'luther' Visual- Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'- Cypress Hill- more
Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards- more
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Stream Lamb of God Star Mark Morton's 'Without The Pain' Album
Spin Doctors Share Roller Derby-Inspired 'Boombox' Video
Magnolia Park Unleash 'Shadow Talk' Video
Bourbon & Beyond And Louder Than Life Music Festivals Get 10 Year Venue Deal
Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience
Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video
Nick Drake Estate Announce 'The Making Of Five Leaves Left' Box Set