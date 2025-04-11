Jenna Paulette Shares New Song 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry'

(EBM) Cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette releases "How To Make A Cowboy Cry," her first offering since the September 6, 2024 release of her sophomore album, Horseback.

Written by Paulette, Parker Welling and Casey Brown, and produced by Will Bundy, "How To Make A Cowboy Cry" is reflective of Paulette's current chapter of life after becoming a wife and mother, and underscores that despite their physical toughness, the quickest way to make cowboys cry lies within life's most meaningful moments.

"I wrote 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry' right after Ross and I eloped," explains Paulette. "Truthfully, it was before we thought about having kids, and in a conversation where we were dreaming about it, he named our little girl with two family names-and from that moment on I prayed for one. We have lived these moments in this song...from our wedding day, to two pink lines, to a moment in the truck headed in Colorado to work calves listening to Chris Ledoux."

Traversing her home region of Texas and Oklahoma, Paulette's Horseback Acoustic Tour kicked off with a sold out show last night in Castroville, Texas. As her April 17 show in Bluff Dale, Texas sold out a week early, Paulette adds three new dates in Clinton, Wisconsin on June 18; Chicago, Illinois on June 19; and Jacksonville, IL on June 20. Tickets for the newly announced dates are available now at JennaPaulette.com.

At each Horseback Acoustic Tour stop, fans will have a chance to sign up and win a gift card valid for the purchase of one CowboyGirl shirt, courtesy of Ely Cattleman. Fans will sign up at the merch table and must be present to win.

Horseback Acoustic Tour Dates:

Apr 11 // Belton, TX // Schoepf's BBQ

Apr 12 // Edmond, OK // The Old Icehouse

Apr 16 // Conroe, TX // Table At Madeley

Apr 17 // Bluff Dale, TX // Double D BBQ *SOLD OUT

Apr 18 // Paris, TX // The Rail Yard

June 18 // Clinton, WI // Boxcar's

June 19 // Chicago, IL // Carol's

June 20 // Jacksonville, IL // Twisted Tree Music Hall

Related Stories

Jenna Paulette Delivers Her New Album 'Horseback'

Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single

Jenna Paulette Announces New Album With 'Wild Is Her Favorite Color'

Jenna Paulette Shares 'Darlin' Video

News > Jenna Paulette