Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Look What I've Become'

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor digs deep on her latest single, "Look What I've Become"-a haunting reflection on addiction, isolation, and the moment of choosing whether to fight or let go. The gripping new track, released today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, blends minor-key blues intensity with the cinematic sweep of a Bond theme, anchoring some of Joanne's most confessional songwriting and driving it home with her incredible signature guitar tone.

"My bones have grown so old, the world is only cold," she sings over gritty, shadow-drenched guitar tones, capturing a soul in reckoning. With a voice both weary and defiant, she delivers the devastating refrain: "Don't miss me when I'm gone / I'm nothing now but numb."

"This one's about hitting that crossroads," Joanne shares. "It's about the moment where you either change everything or disappear. The lyrics came from a very honest place-and I wanted the music to match that intensity."

"Look What I've Become" follows Joanne's recent run of acclaimed singles, including the fearless "What Are You Gonna Do Now," the high-octane "Hell Of A Good Time," the emotionally charged "Grayer Shade of Blue," and her defiant anthem "I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down." Together, they paint a vivid portrait of a woman reclaiming her story-set against the diverse sonic palette of her forthcoming album, Black & Gold, out June 6th.

Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold finds Joanne pushing the boundaries of blues rock with raw vulnerability, sweeping cinematic textures, and moments of explosive swagger. From the retro shimmer of her cover of Sam Sparro's "Black & Gold" to the soulful ache of "Who's Gonna Love Me Now," each track reveals a new facet of Joanne's artistry.

With more than a decade of critically acclaimed releases under her belt-and endorsements from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox-Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to redefine modern blues. Her partnership with Journeyman Records allows her to release music on her terms, reaching fans without compromise.

Joanne is currently gearing up for an extensive U.S. Spring Tour following her appearance on Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X alongside Bonamassa. Fans can expect to hear material from Black & Gold along with fan favourites and blistering blues classics-all delivered with the fiery musicianship that has made her a standout in today's blues-rock scene.

