Ken Carson Shares 'Money Spread' Video As 'More Chaos' Album Arrives

(ICLG) Today marks the long-awaited release of More Chaos, the latest album from Opium's trailblazing artist, Ken Carson. First teased by Kai Cenat during a livestream earlier this year, the project has fueled months of speculation and excitement from fans. With More Chaos, Ken pushes his signature sound to new extremes, doubling down on the innovation that's made him one of rap's most influential breakout stars. With over 3.5 billion global streams, Ken is forging his own path. "Do whatever you want to do, because not everyone will understand what you're trying to do until it's done."

More Chaos is a continuation and evolution of the style and sound he innovated on A Great Chaos, a revolutionary meddling of rap, punk and electronic music, he simply defines as chaos. Ken recorded most of the album while on his 80-date tour, before finishing it during a marathon of sessions in Los Angeles. More Chaos features production from his trusted circle of producers, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and legion, among many others. One of the album's highlights is the monumental first-ever Opium link-up. Ken Carson teams up with Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely on "Off the Meter," marking a historic moment for the label. Listen HERE. Today also marks the release of the official video for "Money Spread," shot on his tour bus, capturing the unfiltered life while on the road.

More Chaos follows Ken's critically acclaimed, A Great Chaos, a chart-dominating album that has amassed over 2.4 billion streams globally. The album, which was released in October 2023, has become one of Ken's biggest breakthroughs, a sprawling, star-making effort that produced five gold-certified singles, debuted on the Billboard 200, and has impressively remained on the chart for 55 weeks. It also produced the Billboard Hot 100 hit, "overseas," earned support from industry giants like The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Complex, was featured on several "Best Of 2023" lists. Additionally, it landed Ken an opening spot on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' tour.

