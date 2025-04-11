Kendrick Lamar & Sza Release 'luther' Visual

(ICLG) Kendrick Lamar & Sza have released a visual for their hit track "luther", which has been No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.
"luther" is one of the tracks that appears on Kendrick Lamar's latest studio album "BNX", which was released in November of last year. Sza also teamed with Kendrick on the album track "gloria."
Lamer will be promoting the new album with his Grand National Tour that is set to kick off next week (April 19th) in Minneapolis. See the dates and watch he video below:
GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:
Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jun 13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
Jul 02 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieSTADION
Jul 04 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 05 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park
Jul 10 - Birmingham, UK - Villa Park
Jul 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijiff ArenA
Jul 15 - Paris, France - La Defense
Jul 16 - Paris, France - La Defense
Jul 19 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
Jul 22 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 23 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 27 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio do Restelo
Jul 30 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Aug 02 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
Aug 06 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
Aug 09 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena
