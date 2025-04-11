Kendrick Lamar & Sza Release 'luther' Visual

(ICLG) Kendrick Lamar & Sza have released a visual for their hit track "luther", which has been No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

"luther" is one of the tracks that appears on Kendrick Lamar's latest studio album "BNX", which was released in November of last year. Sza also teamed with Kendrick on the album track "gloria."

Lamer will be promoting the new album with his Grand National Tour that is set to kick off next week (April 19th) in Minneapolis. See the dates and watch he video below:

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Jul 02 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieSTADION

Jul 04 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 05 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

Jul 10 - Birmingham, UK - Villa Park

Jul 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Jul 15 - Paris, France - La Defense

Jul 16 - Paris, France - La Defense

Jul 19 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

Jul 22 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 23 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 27 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio do Restelo

Jul 30 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Aug 02 - Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico

Aug 06 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

Aug 09 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena

