Kolby Cooper Releases New album 'Love You, Goodnight'

04-11-2025
(EBM) Dubbed "Country music's newest badass" by People, Kolby Cooper returns with Love You, Goodnight-a no-holds-barred, emotionally charged album that hits like a shot of whiskey and stays with you like a scar that sparks a good story. Fueled by raw honesty, gritty vocals and a rebel spirit that refuses to play it safe, it's a thrill ride through heartbreak, redemption and everything in between. Stream Love You, Goodnight now.

"Making this album really kicked my ass. It took longer than I wanted it to, yet we dug down deep on this one and I think it really gives a glimpse into my life over the last few years," shares Cooper. "There's the part of me that is focused on being a great husband and dad to my wife and kids and then there's the other side that is trying to make this dream happen out here on the road...and with all of that I think you will feel that there is an underlying theme of brokenness on this album that maybe writing and singing about it helps others not feel quite so alone."

Establishing himself as a skilled songwriter, Cooper has been recognized as "the current buzzworthy artist in country music" (People) and is making waves with his 2025 headlining tour. At just 25 years old, he has spent the past six years captivating audiences and is "well on his way to headlining shows at Yankee Stadium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre" (Sounds Like Nashville). Stream the album here

