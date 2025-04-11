.

Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'

04-11-2025
Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'

(ICLG) Lana Del Rey releases her new single, 'Henry, come on' as she gears up to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 25th.

The single is out now via Interscope Records. 'Henry, come on' was written by Lana Del Rey and Luke Laird. The pair also produced the record together with Drew Erickson.

2025 will also see Lana Del Rey embark upon a sold-out UK & Ireland summer tour which will see her play dates in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Cardiff. It is her first UK & IE stadium tour, including two dates at Wembley Stadium.

Related Stories
Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'

Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

Lana Del Rey Releases Her New Single 'Say Yes To Heaven'

Lana Del Rey Premieres 'Candy Necklace' Video

Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen Lead All Things Go Lineup

News > Lana Del Rey

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce- Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, For Summer Of 99 Cruise- 'Depeche Mode: M'- more

Kendrick Lamar & Sza Release 'luther' Visual- Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'- Cypress Hill- more

Day In Country

Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards- more

Reviews

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Latest News

Stream Lamb of God Star Mark Morton's 'Without The Pain' Album

Spin Doctors Share Roller Derby-Inspired 'Boombox' Video

The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

Magnolia Park Unleash 'Shadow Talk' Video

Bourbon & Beyond And Louder Than Life Music Festivals Get 10 Year Venue Deal

Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience

Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video

Nick Drake Estate Announce 'The Making Of Five Leaves Left' Box Set