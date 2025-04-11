Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'

(ICLG) Lana Del Rey releases her new single, 'Henry, come on' as she gears up to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 25th.
The single is out now via Interscope Records. 'Henry, come on' was written by Lana Del Rey and Luke Laird. The pair also produced the record together with Drew Erickson.
2025 will also see Lana Del Rey embark upon a sold-out UK & Ireland summer tour which will see her play dates in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Cardiff. It is her first UK & IE stadium tour, including two dates at Wembley Stadium.
