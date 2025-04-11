Lettuce Announce 4th of July Show ft. GZA Of Wu-Tang Clan

(PR) Following a packed out performance with the Colorado Symphony at Mission Ballroom, Lettuce return to Denver, Colorado to perform a special show featuring GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on July 4th. The show will take place after Wu-Tang Clan performs at Fiddler's Green Ampitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado on their 'Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Tour" marking the iconic hip-hop group's final show in Colorado.

Tickets to the Cervantes' performance will be available to the public at 10am MST on Friday, April 11th. Earlier this year, Lettuce and GZA embarked on a co-headlining tour with both the psychedelic funk veterans Lettuce and the hip-hop legend GZA backed by The Phunky Nomads band performing full sets of material. There are two additional co-headlining shows slated for Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 14th and Ramova Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on May 16th.

On the upcoming performance with GZA at Cervantes' after Wu-Tang Clan's final show in Colorado and the ongoing touring activities, drummer Adam Deitch says, Wu-Tang Clan to this day has such a cultural impact on this world. GZA aka the Genius, who we've gotten to know and work with over the years, is an integral part of the style, knowledge, and sound of this legendary group. GZA's album Liquid Swords is a classic, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with him and his band. Lettuce looks forward to seeing you all in attendance for this monumental shows that will join classic Hip Hop, Funk, Soul, and mysterious psych jams into one big sweaty event!"

With the newly released album Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony and their collaborative shows with GZA, Lettuce continues to elevate their status as one of the most eclectic, genre bending ensembles in today's musical circuit. Lettuce will perform two additional symphony shows performing with the Nashville Symphony on April 30th at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN and May 17th with the Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, MI.

Additional highlights on the band's schedule include a pair of international shows at Hannover Open Air Festival in Hanover, Germany on May 29th and Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 30th; festival plays that include Northlands Music Festival, Saratoga Jazz Festival, Rhythm & Roots, and more. In October, Lettuce will make their long-awaited return to Australia playing Melbourne International Jazz Festival and The Metro Theatre in Sydney.

