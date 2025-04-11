Magnolia Park Unleash 'Shadow Talk' Video

(Epitaph) Magnolia Park push the boundaries of genre and storytelling with the release of their highly anticipated concept album VAMP out now via Epitaph Records.

The band also shared the chilling, cinematic music video to focus track "SHADOW TALK", "a dystopian anthem about revenge and anger at the world," they explain. Written in the perspective of their album narrative's manipulative, power-hungry villain Obsidian, they deliver industrial production, maniacal whispers and bone-crushing breakdowns to convey the chaos and twisted pleasure of watching the world burn.

Across VAMP's 11 tracks - internally produced by the band's own producers alongside Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), Hiram Hernandez (blessthefall, Real Friends) and Andy Karpovck (408, Taylor Acorn), and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bad Omens, Bring Me The Horizon) - Magnolia Park soundtrack a dramatic tale of crimson blood and chrome-plated courage through their own mix of man and machine.

Stacking whirring electronics and industrial undertones alongside sledgehammer breakdowns, walls of detuned guitars and seam-splitting vocals, they've modded out their uplifting pop-punk anthems for something heavier and more complex.

The project's roots took place in Australia: after performing triumphant sets to thousands at the 2023 Good Things Festival, the band was more encouraged than ever to chase a bold, new, musical direction. They decided to tap into the heavier influences they'd begun dabbling in on Halloween Mixtape II (2023), adding a ferocious bite to their trademark sound. Born from this was "SHALLOW" released in August 2024, one of the first songs penned for the follow-up. Praised for its "thunderous instrumentation" (idobi), it led the band in a direction to think bigger about what the next set of songs could become. Before long, they were entrenched in building out the album's details, crafting characters, settings, and narratives that add new layers of complexity and creativity to their already captivating sound.

