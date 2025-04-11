OK Go Share 'Love' Video As New Album Arrives

(2b) OK Go returns with And the Adjacent Possible, the band's ambitious fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2014's Hungry Ghosts. Even for a band known for pushing boundaries, the album is wildly eclectic-postmodern and genre-dissolving, with nods to Phil Spector, Toni Visconti, and Nile Rodgers sandwiched between the fuzzy, psychedelic opener, "Impulse Purchase," and the meditative, Zen-like closer, "Don't Give Up Now." Glued together by the distinctive mixing of the band's longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala, MGMT), the twelve tracks collectively paint a portrait of a band comfortable in its own chameleon skin.

The band will deliver an extra special performance of "Love," its new single, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 15. Like the album's first track, "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill," "Love" is written from a father's perspective, but the weighty concerns of the first song give way to wonder and joy on this soaring new anthem.

Damian Kulash says, "You know that dream where you're somewhere familiar, maybe your childhood home, but there's a door, one that was never there before, leading to some impossible magical place? Having children did that to my understanding of love. Suddenly, a huge new ballroom opened up off of the little apartment I've inhabited so long: a whole new wing of love, grand and soaring and utterly overwhelming. It is endlessly amazing that we exist - little, conscious clusters of stardust occurring, apparently by chance, in the vast emptiness of the universe. And we get to experience love. It is unbelievable."

And since this is OK Go, of course there is a mind-melting music video. It always seems like the band can't possibly top themselves, but with today's release of the video for "Love," they've done it again. The single-take video features complex choreography between the band, 29 robots, and upwards of 60 mirrors to create a dazzling - and this time deeply moving - spectacle of infinite reflections and human-scale kaleidoscopes. Shot in the faded glory of a Budapest train station, the clip was concepted in partnership with creative agency SpecialGuest, co-directed by Damian Kulash, Aaron Duffy, and Miguel Espada, and produced by 1stAveMachine, with technology integration by SpecialGuestX.

Related Stories

OK Go Preview 'Adjacent Possible' With Two New Songs

OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks

Watch OK Go's 'A Stone Only Rolls Downhill' Video

Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum

News > OK Go