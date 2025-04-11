Ryan Charles Delivers 'Duffy's Bluff' Video

(MPG) Ryan Charles (a.k.a. Jiggy Buckaroo) shares his new single "Duffy's Bluff" via River House Artists. Masterfully fusing hip-hop with his signature Western flair, the hard-hitting song arrives with a feel-good music video featuring Charles on a joyride.
"Duffy's Bluff" follows the 2000s rap-inspired "Ten Sleep" which was released in February. Over the last few years, the rising rap sensation has been steadily releasing new music, including the breakup bop "Heartbreak Rodeo," the twanging "What In Tarnation" and the Kase Closed-featuring "Cold Beer Diet," which garnered praise from Lyrical Lemonade, The Source and more.
With 64+ million global career streams to date, Charles is quickly building a name for himself by meshing the cowboy lifestyle with his razor-sharp rap flow. Hailing from Buffalo, WY, he has been on tour opening for country acts like fellow Wyoming artist Ian Munsick, Breland, and hip-hop sensation Atlus. He got his start on the inaugural season of American Song Contest, becoming a fan favorite with his original country-rap viral song "New Boot Goofin'." The song, paired with his charismatic style, caught the attention of rap legend and show host Snoop Dogg.
A natural-born entertainer who's known for his signature fashion sense, light-hearted twang, and high-energy live shows, Charles continues to work on new music in Nashville, TN. Now, he is positioning himself as one to watch as he leads the charge for Western rap and hip-hop without adhering to genre lines.
Next week, Charles will hit the road for a string of West Coast shows including stops in Seattle and San Diego - see below for a full list of dates.
Ryan Charles Tour Dates
April 19 - Bend, OR - The Cross-Eyed Cricket Watering Hole
April 20 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
May 8 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach
June 27 - Lakehead-Lakeshore, CA - Lakeshore Inn & RV
