Spin Doctors Share Roller Derby-Inspired 'Boombox' Video

(MPG) Alt-rock icons the Spin Doctors released new album Face Full of Cake, their first LP in 12 years and their first on Capitol Records. They're also sharing the light-hearted roller derby-inspired video for new single "Boombox," the album's punchy opening track which harkens back to classic Spin Doctors with its infectious energy, hard-hitting guitar and the unmistakable staccato vocal stylings of lead singer Chris Barron.

On the new music video, Barron shares, "We got back with Rich Murray who did the 'Two Princes' video and went to Asbury Park where we recorded the record. We were going for the vibe of that TikTok with the guy drinking Ocean Spray on a skateboard to that Fleetwood Mac tune, but it blossomed into its own story with a thrift store and roller derby chicks. And Rich managed to make the band look really cool."

Ahead of the band's release show at New York's Brooklyn Bowl tomorrow, they appeared on Pix11's New York Living. This summer, they'll play a four-night residency at Park City's Egyptian Theatre, appear at major festivals like Boston Calling, Bourbon & Beyond and Oceans Calling and hit the road for a tour with Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms.

"Boombox" follows a series of pre-release singles including "Still A Gorilla", which garnered praise from Relix, Ultimate Classic Rock and Rolling Stone who praised the song's "marauding fuzzed-out riff." The upcoming LP marks their first with new bass player Jack Daley who joined the band full-time in 2021. Recorded in Asbury Park, the fabled incubating ground of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band's epic, Born To Run, Spin Doctors cut Face Full Of Cake by the wintry shores of New Jersey, cloistered in the creative atmosphere of Daley's studio Dug Deep Productions. Engineered and mixed by Grammy Award winning maestro, Roman Klun, the album features a combination of the easy-going hook-forward songs and freewheeling jam sensibilities they've always exhibited with bluesy funk flavor and straightforward rock'n'roll.

"The takes you hear on Face Full Of Cake are the first couple of times we'd played these songs together," shares drummer Aaron Comess. "There's an ease and freshness to these tracks because you can hear us basically hearing them for the first time. Even in this current time of short attention spans and short social media posts, we wanted to make an eclectic record meant to be listened to from top to bottom."

Guitarist Eric Schenkman adds: "It was a really low pressure kind of situation. We weren't expected to produce 'THE record,' and we were enjoying the time, enjoying each other, and the record's just got a free wheeling, truthful, fun, engaged kind of vibe to it and it's getting this really great reaction."

Formed in 1988 in New York City, Spin Doctors' full-length 1991 debut Pocket Full of Kryptonite sold over ten million copies across the world and spawned two massive singles: "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," which reached number two on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart, and the now ubiquitous Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten hit "Two Princes," which was the No. 1 Rock radio hit of 1993 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group at the GRAMMYs. They've appeared on SNL, played major festivals like Glastonbury and opened for The Rolling Stones. And after three decades and nearly two thousand shows, Spin Doctors remain as committed as ever.

Tour Dates:

April 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun %

April 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl %

April 18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino %

April 19 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino %

May 17 - Richardson, TX - Wildflower Arts & Music Festival ^

May 23 - Boston, MA - Harvard Athletics %

May 23 - Moses Lake, WA - Moses Lake Spring Fest ^

May 25 - Allston, MA - Boston Calling Festival ^

May 31 - Baltimore, MD - Never Early Fest ^

June 5 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 6 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 7 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 8 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

July 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

July 5 - Hays, KS - Wild West Festival ^

July 6 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater #

July 7 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre #

July 11 - Rochester, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

July 12 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #

July 13 - Creighton, PA - Iron City Stage #

July 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre #

July 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall #

July 21 - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fair #

July 25 - Prior Lake, MN - Ribfest ^

July 26 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #

July 27 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park #

August 7 - Chesterfield, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater #

August 8 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair Campground #

August 9 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Amphitheater #

August 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa #

August 15 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre #

August 16 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

August 19 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery #

August 21 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom #

August 22 - Seattle, WA - TBA #

August 23 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest #

August 25 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion #

August 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

August 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort #

September 4 - Andover, KS - Capitol Federal Amphitheater #

September 5 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort #

September 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater #

September 12 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater #

September 13 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater #

September 14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival ^

September 26 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling ^

% - Headline

# - with Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms

^ - Festival

