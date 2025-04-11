Stream Lamb of God Star Mark Morton's 'Without The Pain' Album

(TBG) Mark Morton, the five-time Grammy nominated guitarist of the legendary heavy metal band Lamb of God, has officially released his highly anticipated second solo album, Without The Pain, today. This album marks a new chapter in Mark's musical journey, drawing on his southern roots and embracing a mix of southern rock, blues, and country influences, all while staying true to his signature guitar work.

The focus track of the album, "Down No More", features the soulful Nikki Lane and is available exclusively on the digital version of Without The Pain. As an additional track on the album, "Down No More" brings an emotionally charged performance, offering a glimpse into the raw and introspective side of Mark's creative evolution. This collaboration with Nikki Lane adds a layer of depth and authenticity to the album.

Without The Pain is a deeply personal project for Mark, reflecting themes of healing, growth, and self-reflection. The album features collaborations with renowned artists such as Cody Jinks, Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three, Travis Denning, and Jason Isbell, adding rich layers of vocal and instrumental depth to the album.

"It's been hard to keep this one a secret but I can finally shout it loud and proud," shares Mark. "What a thrill it was to work with the incomparable Nikki Lane on 'Down No More'!The song was produced by and co-written with my good friend Travis Denning and we tracked the whole beautiful thing at John Osborne's beautiful studio in Nashville. Nikki, of course, brings the song to life as only the Highway Queen could. I remain humbled to get to work with such incredible people. Enjoy!"

Mark co-wrote every track on Without The Pain-except for the track "The Needle and the Spoon," a cover of the iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd song. With this album, he pushes the boundaries of his creative abilities, blending raw lyricism with intricate guitar work. Each song captures a piece of his journey, exploring themes of personal evolution, healing, and the emotional highs and lows that have shaped him.

With a mix of soulful ballads, high-energy rock anthems, and reflective tracks, Without The Pain is a testament to Mark's ability to evolve as a musician and storyteller. The album's standout tracks include "Come December," featuring Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and Jason Isbell, and "Dust", which brings together Mark, Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers for an emotionally charged collaboration.

