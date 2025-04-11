The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

(Republic) Alt-pop powerhouse The Wrecks have released their new project INSIDE : out now via Lava/Republic Records. This project serves as the first half of their upcoming full-length album, and features previously released singles "Speed" (premiered by MTV and played on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, KROQ, and idobi Radio) and "Always, Everytime" along with four new tracks.

On the project, frontman Nick Anderson shares: "INSIDE : is about self-realization-coming to know myself on a deeper level through both the highs and the lows. At first, that awareness felt like a cage, but over time, it became liberating.

"Making music is a lot like solving a puzzle, and this record was the hardest one yet. I spent a year inside my house, writing without direction, struggling with feeling lost, disconnected, and exhausted.

"I didn't want to go outside, so I kept trying inside. But through that process, I rebuilt my confidence. These songs are the result of that journey. They gave me a way out-and now I get to go outside and share them with the world. I hope that people connect with it in their own way and if they do, then I set out to do exactly what I wanted to do."

