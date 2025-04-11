.

The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

04-11-2025
The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

(Republic) Alt-pop powerhouse The Wrecks have released their new project INSIDE : out now via Lava/Republic Records. This project serves as the first half of their upcoming full-length album, and features previously released singles "Speed" (premiered by MTV and played on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, KROQ, and idobi Radio) and "Always, Everytime" along with four new tracks.

On the project, frontman Nick Anderson shares: "INSIDE : is about self-realization-coming to know myself on a deeper level through both the highs and the lows. At first, that awareness felt like a cage, but over time, it became liberating.

"Making music is a lot like solving a puzzle, and this record was the hardest one yet. I spent a year inside my house, writing without direction, struggling with feeling lost, disconnected, and exhausted.

"I didn't want to go outside, so I kept trying inside. But through that process, I rebuilt my confidence. These songs are the result of that journey. They gave me a way out-and now I get to go outside and share them with the world. I hope that people connect with it in their own way and if they do, then I set out to do exactly what I wanted to do."

Related Stories
The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

Watch The Wrecks' 'Speed' Video

The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'

The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour

Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Release The Thing That Wrecks You Video

News > The Wrecks

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Iron Maiden Should Respectfully Retire Di'Anno Song Says Bruce- Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, For Summer Of 99 Cruise- 'Depeche Mode: M'- more

Kendrick Lamar & Sza Release 'luther' Visual- Lana Del Rey Shares New Single 'Henry, Come On'- Cypress Hill- more

Day In Country

Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban Reflects On Hosting Very Unusual ACM Awards- more

Reviews

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Latest News

Stream Lamb of God Star Mark Morton's 'Without The Pain' Album

Spin Doctors Share Roller Derby-Inspired 'Boombox' Video

The Wrecks Release 'INSIDE'

Magnolia Park Unleash 'Shadow Talk' Video

Bourbon & Beyond And Louder Than Life Music Festivals Get 10 Year Venue Deal

Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience

Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video

Nick Drake Estate Announce 'The Making Of Five Leaves Left' Box Set