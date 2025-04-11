Willy Cobb Shares Rockin' 'New Chapters'

(Warner) Southern alt rocker Willy Cobb serves up his latest single entitled "New Chapters." On the new track, Willy delivers his own grunge ballad spiked with country grit. A sparse beat sets the tempo for the track as airy guitar transmissions blink through hazy strumming.

The momentum steadily builds towards an emotional chorus as he wonders, "Oh what am I to do when I get lost in you?" He goes on to confess, "I don't know what to do, is it me or you?" The tune reaches its climax with an evocative guitar solo, wailing over a hum of feedback.

"New Chapters" follows "Parking Lot Thoughts." Previously, Willy notably capped off 2024 with "Boy Toy" and his Unplugged EP. Earning critical acclaim, House of Solo attested, "Cobb is fast becoming a force in the Nashville scene, proving that boundaries-whether in genre or attitude-are meant to be pushed." Jace Media Music urged "Keep an eye on Willy Cobb-he's just getting started." Not to mention, he opened up for everyone from Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters to The Cadillac Three, shining on stage.

In 2024, his Country Punkin' EP landed looks from Dig! and more. In an "On The Rise" interview about the project, The Line of Best Fit christened him "one of Nashville's newest boundary-pushing talents," going on to rave, "the EP's five tracks offer up servings of ragged punk energy, fuzzed-out guitars, country grit and a touch of southern swamp."

Meanwhile, his single "Cigarette Smell" has also garnered widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone touted it among "All the Songs You Need to Know This Week." Plus, NOTION sat down with him for an in-depth interview and professed, "the single sees Willy Cobb at his best."

