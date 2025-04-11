Yellowjackets Season 3 Original Score Released Along With 'Sleepwalking' Video

(GMM) Lakeshore Records releases Blood Hive 3: Original Score from the TV series Yellowjackets digitally, in conjunction with the season three finale of the SHOWTIME original Emmy-nominated series Yellowjackets - currently streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Throughout the score, Craig Wedren - frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of indie pop icons that dog. build upon their strikingly dark backdrop to the first two seasons and take the score in ever more boundary expanding directions. Wedren's and Waronker's original song "Sleepwalking" is also included on the album and is available today along with a video directed by Yellowjackets co-creator, showrunner and executive producer Bart Nickerson.

"Season three was a kaleidoscopic moving-puzzle of interweaving stories, relationships, and timelines that allowed - and pushed - us to explore and expand in awesome new musical directions, while continuing to build upon the sound of the first two seasons," note Wedren and Waronker. "From the forest floor, to frog orgies, to cave hallucinations, and finally to scoring Lottie's murder with our new original song 'Sleepwalking,' we were encouraged by the story, the visuals, and our visionary producers, to explore and experiment sonically and harmonically, discovering whole new wings of the haunted, fractal funhouse that is Yellowjackets."

"Sleepwalking," which was partly inspired by Marianne Faithfull, plays during the opening scene of the finale. Wedren & Waronker note, "Both the music video and the episode are magnificently directed by Yellowjackets co-creator Bart Nickerson, and both capture the hallucinatory, delicious mystery of 'the wilderness' and its singular musical tapestry." The pair also told Rolling Stone that the song "made everything shiver in just the right way, very Yellowjackets, while still feeling like a fresh, new dimension to the music we'd been writing all season."

"What makes a song right for a sequence of images is so ephemeral, but there is an unmistakable sensation, like a gut punch - a pleasant one - when you see them together for the first time," Nickerson told Rolling Stone. "When we saw 'Sleepwalking' over the opening sequence, it was like someone had slammed their fist into my sternum - but, again, you know, in a good way."

Related Stories

Nirvana, Alanis Morissette Lead Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

News > Yellowjackets