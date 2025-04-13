Alex Warren's Late Night TV Debut Streaming Online

(Atlantic) Alex Warren made his late-night television debut on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last week, delivering a live performance of his hit single "Ordinary."

The raw, emotionally charged performance showcased why Warren is one of music's most talked-about new voices. The Tonight Show has shared the performance online for fans that may have missed the broadcast.

"Ordinary" has become a massive fan favorite, amassing over 300 million global streams in 2 months since its release and earning praise for its vulnerable lyrics and soaring pop production. In addition to his face is on the cover of all major streaming platforms' top playlists, "Ordinary" is #3 on Global 200 on Spotify, #3 on Billboard Global 200, charting in 92 countries on Apple and 40 countries on Spotify and #1 in 8 countries on the official charts.

"Ordinary" follows a breakthrough 2024 that saw Warren earn his first Billboard "Hot 100" hit with "Burning Down," available everywhere HERE. Now boasting over 228M worldwide streams, the track proved a stratospheric sensation, rising to the top 20 at pop radio outlets nationwide while also earning 2x Gold certification in Canada and Ireland. Warren then reignited "Burning Down" with an additional new version that sees him joined by Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Joe Jonas.

