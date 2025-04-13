Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan Reflect On Hosting ACM Awards

(DC) Brooks & Dunn and Lorrie Morgan are featured in new episodes of "ACM Host Highlights," a new series launched by Academy of Country Music where some of your favorite Country Music artists look back at the unforgettable moments and fun memories they created while hosting the helm of the longest-running Country Music Awards show!
On April 29, 1992, Lorrie Morgan, Clint Black, and Travis Tritt co-hosted the 27th Academy of Country Music Awards. Reflecting on the memorable night, Morgan recalls celebrating a night of music with her "buddies" and laughing with her fellow hosts over wardrobe malfunctions.
Brooks & Dunn: Recently, Brooks & Dunn sat down with the Academy of Country Music to chat about joining forces with Faith Hill to cohost the 31st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 24, 1996 - and the unexpected sneak peek they were given into Hill and Tim McGraw's budding relationship.
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, and the show will stream live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
